Woman Fights Off Pervert Passenger Masturbating In Front Of Her On Subway, Gets Stabbed When She Screamed

The gutsy woman did not hesitate to defend herself after a pervert passenger attacked her on a New York subway, 'New York Post' reported.

A Brooklyn woman on board a busy subway had a horrific experience with a fellow passenger, leaving her traumatized and injured.

The unidentified victim, who was headed home after a long night at work, ended up getting into a fight when she caught a man masturbating in front of her.

According to the New York Post, the 42-year-old woman dozed off on the Bay Ridge-bound R train around 2 a.m. on Friday when she encountered the pervert passenger identified as Reggie Frank.

Authorities told the outlet that the victim woke up at the 36th street stop in Sunset Park only to find Frank staring at her as he masturbated.

The terrified woman screamed as soon as she saw the suspect’s perverted act. However, instead of fleeing, Frank reportedly pulled out a canister of pepper spray and doused the victim in her face.

As if it wasn’t enough, Frank allegedly took out his deadly switchblade and aggressively lunged at his victim, purportedly cutting her left hand. Apparently, the fight spilled onto the platform, where the woman gained control of the knife.

Authorities revealed that the victim was able to stab the suspect in the arm and chest.

Frank’s lawyer, William O. Fowlkes, claimed that his client was not the aggressor. Instead, he speculated that the woman was the first to attack the suspect.

“My client was attacked. Maybe she woke up and thought he was coming for her purse. She saw a guy a little too close.”

He was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and public lewdness, cops said https://t.co/QksD3v35Rx — New York Post (@nypost) February 23, 2018

Meanwhile, the woman’s sister told the outlet that someone on the subway helped her sister as the fight ensued. She also reiterated that her sister has always been strong, adding that she wants Frank to face charges for his wrongdoings.

Both the victim and Frank were taken to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn where they were treated promptly. The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and public lewdness.

A man was caught masturbating on a New York subway. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

This is not the first time that Frank was involved in perverted acts on the subway. In September 2015, a photo of the suspect went viral after a woman identified as Tiffany Jackson managed to take a picture of him masturbating on the train.

At that time, the victim reported Frank to the train’s conductor but didn’t get the help she needed. Apparently, the suspect managed to walk out of the station freely and even supposedly smiled arrogantly at his victim.