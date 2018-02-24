Kourtney Kardashian Shares Selfie In Skintight Pants And Bra After Claiming To Weigh Only 98 Pounds

Kourtney Kardashian shares photo of her wearing hot-pink pants and black bra after saying she weighs less than 100 pounds.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo on social media of her posing in skintight pants and a lacy bra after claiming she only weighs 98 pounds. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed in front of her closet mirror for a selfie that she uploaded to Instagram on Friday night.

The mother of three slipped into a pair of hot-pink pants that were high-waisted. She matched it with a lacy bra, but she crossed her arms over her chest for the snap.

“Superhero pants,” Kardashian captioned the image.

The skintight pants were seamlessly matched with similarly colored pointed high heels and socks. The star wore minimal makeup and had her hair flipped to one side.

Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy photo comes almost a week after she claimed on a deleted scene from KUWK that she weighs less than 100 pounds. E! Online recapped the episode in which the 38-year-old was having a conversation with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and friend, Simon Gebrelul. The topic emerged when Kourtney was preparing her salad and mentioned going outside to run in the scorching weather. When she remarked that she needed to go inside because she’s “scared to melt,” Khloe spilled to Simon that her sister is “97 pounds.”

superhero pants ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 23, 2018 at 7:39pm PST

Kourtney quickly corrects her sister by saying she gained a pound, so she’s really 98 pounds. To put that number in perspective, the reality star said she weighs just 36 pounds more than her 8-year-old son, Mason, who weighs 62 pounds.

Kourtney has been sharing a number of snaps on social media of her fit frame. Last month she traveled to Mexico with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. She showed off her enviable figure on Instagram wearing different bikinis.

It’s been revealed by Kourtney that she follows a ketogenic diet. In Style reports that in order for the star to look this good, she detoxes and keeps her body in a steady state of ketosis. There are certain foods she completely avoids and imparts this information on her app.

Kardashian explains that she also doesn’t eat for 14 to 16 hours after dinner and does a 24-hour fast once every week. The only things she consumes during that time is water and bone broth before having a regular dinner. She admits to cutting out grains, beans, and legumes. Her lunches and dinners are “really clean and fresh whole foods” that include chicken, fish, and vegetables. She admits to breaking the rules when she’s on vacation, however.

Kourtney Kardashian advises people to talk to their doctor first before following any type of ketogenic or detoxing plan.