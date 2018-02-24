‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Return Date, Episode 11, Updates: Regina Strikes A Perilous Deal To Save Lucy

Lucy may wake up from her coma in Episode 11 of 'Once Upon a Time' Season 7.

Once Upon a Time Season 7’s midseason finale ended by revealing the truth about the Dark Curse and who cast it. It also put Lucy (Alison Fernandez) in a coma and added a catch-22 remedy to wake her up. When Once Upon a Time Season 7 returns after its 11-week hiatus in March with Episode 11, titled “Secret Garden,” Regina/Roni (Lana Parrilla) and Zelena/Kelly (Rebecca Madder) will be seen finding a way to help Lucy. A way that does not kill Henry (Andrew J. West).

Lucy’s life hangs in the balance because of the curse. But Regina, who had helped Drizella (Adelaide Kane) cast the new curse, cannot break it without thinking of the fatal consequence. Henry will die if she breaks it. And if she does not, Lucy will die. Caught in a catch-22 situation, Regina will have to look for a third way to break the curse, which does not kill her adopted son.

In Episode 11 of Once Upon a Time Season 7, Regina will be working with her sister, Zelena, to find the third way, according to co-creator Edward Kitsis. Following the airing of Episode 10, he told TV Line that in the spring premiere, “Secret Garden,” the two sisters would be faced with a “very large decision” when it comes to saving Lucy’s life. Not only that, they would have to find a way to protect Henry’s heart as well.

It looks like Regina and Zelena will try to open the doors of the third way through a perilous deal. The synopsis released for Once Upon a Time Season 7, Episode 11, reveals that the two sisters will strike a deal with Eloise (Emma Booth), and there is a deadly price attached to it.

In one week, Regina and Zelena try to save Lucy. But remember…all magic comes with a price. #OnceUponATime (????: @bexmader) pic.twitter.com/Qgmf9yZ67O — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) February 24, 2018

Here is the synopsis for Once Upon a Time Season 7, Episode 11, “Secret Garden.”

“Eager to harness her burgeoning magical skills, Robin engages in a risky relationship with Mother Gothel. Meanwhile in Hyperion Heights, Roni and Kelly strike a deal with Eloise, desperate to save Lucy from her mysterious illness. But nothing comes without a price. As things finally come to a head between Victoria and Ivy, someone may have to pay with their life.”

Meanwhile, the second installment of Once Upon a Time Season 7 will be introducing the eight witches of the Coven of the Eight, which is led by Mother Gothel (also Emma Booth). The eight witches’ identities are under wraps for now. Kitsis said that there would be some surprises, adding that one of the witches would be a pretty new face.

He also told Entertainment Weekly that viewers would get to see someone in Once Upon a Time Season 7, Episode 11, which is a “reference we’ve never done before, which is from the Haunted Mansion.”

Earlier this month, ABC announced that Once Upon a Time Season 7 would be the series’ last. The final episode of the series will air on Friday, May 18.

Once Upon a Time Season 7 returns to ABC with Episode 11, titled “Secret Garden,” on Friday, March 2.