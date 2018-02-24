Controversial Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Likens Liberals To Herpes

"There is no cure, you can only keep it at bay," Ingraham reportedly told the crowd.

Laura Ingraham is stirring up controversy once more after comparing Democrats to a disease. Ingraham, a well-known host for Fox News, was speaking at the yearly Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday when she used a popular line by comedian Tim Allen to describe liberals.

“Liberals are kind of like herpes. Just when you think you have them beat, they come back again,” Ingraham said. “There is no cure, you can only keep it at bay.”

The line, which was originally used by Allen to describe Bill and Hillary Clinton, was met with laughter and applause from the crowd, according to Huffington Post.

According to Ingraham, using the herpes joke was not her idea. She recalled a friend told her to keep things light in her speech since she was addressing a CPAC crowd. He suggested the Tim Allen line.

“A friend of mine, who happens to be a religious figure, said, ‘Laura, you’re talking to the CPAC people. You guys gotta have a good time, you gotta laugh,'” Ingraham said. “‘Remember what Tim Allen once said about the Clintons?'”

Ingraham explained that when she said she couldn’t recall what the line was, her friend told her the Tim Allen joke and suggested she could apply it to liberals in general.

Ingraham also likened Donald Trump to former president Ronald Reagan in her CPAC speech, as the Hill reported. Ingraham recalled how Reagan was mocked during his time, the same way Trump is being ridiculed now.

Ingraham talked about how both Trump and Reagan were “shielded from public appearances,” “fumbled” with their words, and “had warring factions of aides.”

“[Trump is] mocked, as Reagan was,” Ingraham said. “He’s ridiculed by the Hollywood establishment, as Reagan was… What he is is the president of all the people, the middle class, the forgotten men and women.”

Ingraham was in the news recently after she was accused of being racist toward NBA players LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Ingraham told James and Durant to “shut up and dribble” after the duo criticized Trump, reported Huffington Post.

The controversy between Ingraham and the NBA stars started when Uninterrupted posted a video of James talking about how Trump doesn’t care about the American people. Durant also said in the video that Trump is “not a great coach.”

“Keep the political commentary to oneself or as someone once said ‘shut up and dribble,'” Ingraham told James and Durant.

James signified his intention not to back down by posting the hashtag “wewillnotshutupanddribble.” Afterwards, Ingraham sent James an invitation via Twitter to guest on her show. James has yet to respond.

Ingraham was also criticized for a Fox News segment in which she talked about the safety of AR-15 assault rifles. This was held hours after a gunman killed 17 people, mostly students, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, used an AR-15 rifle in the school massacre.