Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Reportedly Having Twin Girls, According To ‘Life & Style’

Kate Middleton shares sonogram of their two baby girls and suggested to Prince William to name one of them Diana.

A pregnant Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, are expecting their baby in two months, but it seems that the couple will be getting more than they’ve asked for. According to Life & Style, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be welcoming two baby girls. The 36-year-old British beauty is reportedly pregnant with twins.

A source revealed that Kate and William were really happy about the pregnancy news and they have already told close family and friends about it. She has allegedly told her pals that she’s excited to be pregnant with two princesses and has been showing them the sonogram which showed their identical girls in action. According to an insider, one of her baby girls had endless energy while the other was relaxed. She even joked about the active little princess as a drama queen in the making.

Katie Middleton and Prince William already have two children George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, but they are thrilled to add two new members to their growing family. The 35-year-old prince reportedly said before that having children is life-changing and expressed how much he adored his kids every much. The royal couple is expecting their twins sometime in April and fans can’t wait to find out what their names will be.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

According to Life & Style, Kate suggested to name one of their babies Diana, which William thought was a great idea so they can give honor to her late mother, Princess Diana. Unlike other couples who coordinate their children’s names to rhyme or start with the same letter, Middleton and her husband choose names that they both agree on. Since it is confirmed that Diana will be the name of one of their babies, the other will probably be named Alexandra, Alice, Elizabeth, Olivia, or Victoria.

A pregnant Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly getting a lot of support to make sure that the transition of welcoming their twins goes smoothly. Apart from her mother, Carole, and their nanny, Meghan Markle has allegedly stayed by her side during her pregnancy. Prince Harry’s fiance has been cooking healthy meals for Kate and looking after George and Charlotte while she takes a nap.

A source revealed that William can’t wait to meet their twins. He is reportedly very supportive of Kate and is a fantastic husband. According to E! News, the Duke of Cambridge also feels lucky having his wife’s support because he claimed that fatherhood is quite a change for him. He even said in a candid interview that Middleton is an amazing mother and fantastic wife.