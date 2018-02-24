Companies Who Cut Ties With NRA Receive Overwhelming Support – Will FedEx & Amazon Come Next to Boycott NRA?

Actress Alyssa Milano calls out for support.

Companies have started boycotting the NRA by cutting ties with the organization. NRA used to have discounts and other privileges with particular companies, but in light of the latest school shooting at Stoneman Douglas and the government’s response to the crisis, these companies took a stand and people are celebrating them for it.

According to the Washington Post, Hertz and Avis are the largest companies to join the boycott. Other companies such as Enterprise Holdings, First National Bank of Omaha, Symantec, Wyndham, Metlife, Best Western, Alamo, National, Chubb, and SIRVA have cut ties with the NRA as well.

One of America’s largest privately held banks, First National Bank of Omaha used to be known as the “Official Credit Card of the NRA.” They used to offer 5 percent rebate on gas and other sporting purchases as well as $40 bonus card for NRA members.

Wyndham, formerly known as one of the top hotel choices for the NRA, has also announced that they are “no longer affiliated” with the organization, according to The Guardian.

“For years, the NRA has pushed to allow guns for anyone, anywhere, anytime – no questions asked. With Carry Guard, the NRA has figured out how to profit from gun owners who are concerned about being accused of murder. Carry Guard is a danger to the American public, pure and simple,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, an advocacy group that advocates for gun control.

The following companies have cut ties with the NRA over the last 24 hours. – Enterprise

– Wyndham

– Metlife

– Hertz

– Best Western

– First National Bank

– Alamo

– National

– Symantec

– Chubb

– SIRVA #BoycottNRA The list is growing!! RETWEET to show support!! — Brian Krassenstein???? (@krassenstein) February 23, 2018

The people who have been using services and products offered by these companies came in to support. Others said it was a bold stand towards the right direction and this would also encourage other private companies to follow suit.

FedEx is the next big company people are looking at. Actress Alyssa Milano, who has been in support of gun reform, has called out to FedEx to sever their ties with the NRA. FedEx offers discounts and other perks to members of the NRA who use the delivery service.

.@FedEx! We’re asking you to please sever your ties to the #NRA. Their stronghold on our political system is a threat to our democracy and the safety of the American people. Warmly,

Alyssa Milano, CA (Sign this tweet to fedex by adding your name in the replies)#BoycottNRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 23, 2018

With Milano’s plea, business owners and private citizens have voiced out their concern about FedEx, saying they used the service without knowing that it supports the NRA.

I stand with @davidhogg111 @fedex, whose side are you on? The NRA or the future of America?? https://t.co/4q9weTmktO — Brian Krassenstein???? (@krassenstein) February 24, 2018

Co-signing, M.J. Adams — Martha Adams (@marthajadams) February 23, 2018

I run a business and routinely ship packages. I will no longer ship via @FedEx until they sever all ties with the NRA. #BanAssaultWeapons — wigglywag (@wigglywag101) February 23, 2018

@FedEx discussing with my employer right now how quickly we can drop you and switch to @UPS. We ship over 500 packages per day. #BoycottNRA #BoycottFedEx #FedEx.

Signed, CG — C Gerovac (@DetroitNomad) February 23, 2018

At the same time, Amazon also came to the spotlight since the massive public corporation has not put their stance on the issue yet.

So far, there are less than 10 known NRA affiliates left on the roster, but enterprise companies have already cut ties.

Amazon and FedEx have yet to release their statement on the #BoycottNRA issue.