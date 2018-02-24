Huge ‘WrestleMania’ Match, Shield Turn Will Be Set Up At ‘Elimination Chamber,’ Reports ‘Wrestling Observer’

If the 'Wrestling Observer' is correct, two major feuds will begin on Sunday during the Elimination Chamber match.

On Sunday night, a number of superstars from Monday Night Raw will step into the dangerous structure known as the Elimination Chamber, and it will develop a number of feuds for later on. Rumors are swirling around with WrestleMania 34 now less than two months away, and there are still two big pay-per-views before it takes place. Believe it or not, the main event of the chamber will actually pave the way for the next few months of WWE action.

WWE is going to bring forth some big-time action at the last Monday Night Raw-exclusive PPV before all shows become dual-branded in May. The men’s Elimination Chamber match will determine who will go on to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34, but much more will end up happening.

After this past week’s Raw, the main event was changed to include seven men instead of the usual six, as Seth Rollins was added to the bout. Many still expect Roman Reigns to end up emerging victorious from the Elimination Chamber and go on to face Lesnar in early April.

If that ends up happening, rumor has it that Reigns’ first title defense program is already scheduled.

Rumor has it that the original plans were for The Shield to keep working together and for Dean Ambrose to eventually make a heel turn. This was going to set up Ambrose vs. Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship after WrestleMania 34, according to Ringside News, but that is out of the picture now, with Ambrose still out due to injury.

Now, Wrestling Observer, by way of Cageside Seats, is reporting that the plan is for Seth Rollins to take the spot that Ambrose would have been in. Things were set up a little bit during the Gauntlet Match on this week’s Raw, but much more is coming after Mania.

Along with that feud, the Gauntlet Match on Raw and the men’s chamber match will also lead to a huge match rumored to take place at WrestleMania 34.

Bleacher Report states that Braun Strowman is heading for a big match at WrestleMania 34 and it could bring him his first title in WWE. After the Elimination Chamber, Strowman is expected to move into a feud with The Miz over the Intercontinental Title.

Strowman has quickly become one of the most popular superstars in all of WWE and he actually has quite a bit of history with The Miz. They had some differences back at Survivor Series and have crossed paths a number of times since that PPV as well.

While some may see it as a mismatch due to the size difference, it’s one match that fans would love to see as both superstars are huge fan favorites.

If all of the rumors end up coming true, Brock Lesnar is going to lose the WWE Universal Title to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 and it will be the full end of The Shield. After that PPV, look for Reigns to put his title on the line a number of times against Seth Rollins. The Elimination Chamber is also scheduled to set up a feud between The Miz and Braun Strowman, but as with all things in wrestling, anything can happen.