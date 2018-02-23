Emily Ratajkowski Marries Her Boyfriend Of A Few Weeks In A Black Veil At City Hall

Emily is the most recent actresses to announce her surprise wedding.

It’s not the fairytale wedding most girls spend their life planning, but it worked for Emily Ratajkowski. The model-actress shared the shocking news on her Instagram story today that she married her boyfriend of just a few weeks, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“I got married today,” Emily wrote on her Instagram story as she posed for a photo with Sebastian.

In the telling new photo, Sebastian is kissing Emily on the cheek as both don gold wedding bands. Sebastian is also wearing gold rings with the words “Em” and “Rata” on them, the words that make up her Instagram handle and an easy nickname for those who can’t pronounce her last name.

After sharing a slew of photos to her Instagram story, Emily then shared one to her feed where Sebastian has his arms wrapped around her. The black and white photo is captioned with two engagement ring emojis and the letters “ny.”

People reported Emily’s mustard yellow-pant suit from Zara cost $119 for the jacket and $69.90 for the pants. Emily also wore a large black hat fitted with a black veil which she wore over her face in several of the photos. It was a perfectly understated outfit for an understated ceremony.

????ny???? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

TMZ reported the couple got hitched at City Hall in New York City, with prominent Instagram personality The Fat Jewish as one of their witnesses. According to the news outlet, Emily and Sebastian were first spotted kissing one another on Valentine’s Day and she is very recently out of a relationship with music producer Jeff Magid. The Daily Mail reported things were rocky for the couple back in January after it was discovered Emily was no longer shacking up with Magid.

The news of Emily and Sebastian’s marriage comes as a complete shock, as the couple has only been together for a few weeks, and not many people have heard of Sebastian. Emily’s new husband is an up and coming producer who produced 2017’s critically-acclaimed Good Time starring Robert Pattinson. It’s unknown how Emily and Sebastian met at this time.

It looks like Emily followed the lead of her co-star Amy Schumer who revealed the details of her surprise marriage last week to chef Chris Fischer. Amy and Chris had only been linked for a few months, slightly longer than Emily and her current beau.

Emily and Amy can be seen in the upcoming I Feel Pretty which hits theaters April 27.