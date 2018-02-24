WWE News: The Real Reason Ronda Rousey Will Be At ‘Elimination Chamber’

It looks like Ronda Rousey is finally ready to become a full-time WWE superstar.

Ronda Rousey made her shocking debut in the WWE when she came out after the women’s Royal Rumble match at the January Royal Rumble pay-per-view. That was the last time that the WWE Universe saw Rousey, as she headed back to Colombia to finish shooting the movie Mile 22 with Mark Wahlberg. However, Kurt Angle announced that Ronda would be at the Elimination Chamber this weekend to sign her contract to join Monday Night Raw and the WWE played a video showing Rousey training and her past accolades on Raw last Monday. Now, CBS Sports reports that Rousey has shown up at the WWE Performance Center and that Elimination Chamber will officially start her WWE full-time wrestling career.

Ronda Rousey And The WWE Elimination Chamber

Kurt Angle announced that Ronda Rousey will show up to sign her contract to join Monday Night Raw at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday. However, contract signings are rarely ever just a person signing a contract, and an angle often kicks off at the signings.

PWInsider reported that Ronda Rousey is completely finished with all her commitments to filming the movie, Mile 22, and is ready to focus all her attention on the WWE. While she is likely not ready to wrestle a match yet, this is the last pay-per-view for Raw talent until WrestleMania 34, and Ronda Rousey will wrestle at that event.

That means that either the angle to set up her WrestleMania 34 opponent will happen at Elimination Chamber, or something will happen to allow that opponent to be revealed on Monday Night Raw the next night.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye / AP Images

Ronda Rousey’s WWE Commitments

Unlike Brock Lesnar, who only shows up randomly and only wrestles at major pay-per-view events, Ronda Rousey said she is going to make the WWE her full-time career and focus on it above everything else, including her Hollywood career. When she signed, USA Today reported that Triple H ensured fans that the WWE was her primary focus and the WWE also held the control of what she could do outside of wrestling.

The current rumors are that Ronda Rousey will team up with a male wrestler to battle Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. The most likely partner is The Rock to play off their appearance together at WrestleMania 31. Alternates include Seth Rollins, who has no plans for the big show as of yet.