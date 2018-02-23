Watch Cavs Vs. Grizzlies 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Cleveland tries to bounce back from their recent loss when they visit Memphis on Friday.

Friday night’s NBA action includes the Cleveland Cavs vs. Grizzlies live-streaming online and televised game as LeBron James and company try to bounce back from last night’s loss. The Cavaliers were on a small win streak thanks to their recent roster upgrades but fell to the Washington Wizards last night. They’ll look to take advantage of a Memphis team that is well below the 0.500 mark. Here’s the latest game preview featuring matchup odds, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Grizzlies live streaming online Friday.

As ESPN reported in their look at tonight’s matchup, they indicated that LeBron James scored 32 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists. As good as that stat line looks on most nights, this time it came with a loss, as the Wizards took down Cleveland at home 110-103. It’s also mentioned that while the Cavs have defeated the Grizzlies in their last two visits, LeBron ended up with just 12 and 20 points during those trips. Still, Cleveland is 3-1 since they’ve addressed issues with their roster by making key trades and additions. They’re also still in the mix among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, despite struggling earlier this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies have done plenty of struggling this season, as they’re currently 20 games below 0.500 and being mentioned as a possible lottery team. That comes despite having made the playoffs just last season and in quite a few seasons prior to that. Ahead of tonight’s contest, the team has last their last two games at home and seven games in a row overall. Right now, they are fourth-from-last in the Western Conference, and that’s only due to having played fewer games than the last place Phoenix Suns. With that in mind, oddsmakers have pegged the Cavaliers as favorites tonight.

The Odds Shark betting consensus has Cleveland favored by 5.5 points for the point spread, with a moneyline price of -235 at several sportsbooks. The Grizzlies are home underdogs of +5.5 or at +195 on the moneyline, while the points total for this game sits around 212 points. Bettors want to keep in mind the fact that the Cavs were in action last night, while Memphis hasn’t played since the All-Star break. Even so, a bounce-back win seems on the horizon for the Cavs.

Start time for the Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be available on multiple channels or services. For live television coverage in the Cleveland viewing region, Fox Sports Ohio is the top option. In the Memphis region, it’s Fox Sports Southeast Memphis. Fans watching the game in other regions will need to have an NBA League Pass subscription to see it on television.

To watch the Cavs vs. Grizzlies live-streaming online, cable and satellite subscribers who have either Fox Sports channel should be able to use the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. For other viewers, the game can be purchased individually for online streaming from the NBA League Pass website, or customers can purchase a team subscription or season subscription pass.