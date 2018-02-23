MLB Rumors: Minnesota Twins Prefer Lance Lynn From Available Free Agents, Says Jon Heyman

While there are several free agent pitchers available, Jon Heyman says the Twins appear most interested in Lynn.

While there are MLB rumors involving a variety of free agent pitchers, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman says the Minnesota Twins seem to have their top target. It appears the team has more interest in signing MLB free agent Lance Lynn rather than other options out there. If it happens, it would add to their pitching staff, which they’ve been working to shore up ahead of the new season. That’s especially good news for Minnesota Twins fans, as their team was a playoff contender this past season and already looks like a strong contender for the 2018 season.

In a recent report from FanRag Sports Network, Jon Heyman indicates there are sources tying Lance Lynn to the Minnesota Twins. Heyman says that the team “seems to prefer” Lynn over other available free agents including Alex Cobb and Jake Arrieta. He goes on to say that there hasn’t been a lot of buzz surrounding Lynn, but that the addition of another quality starter would really help boost their bullpen more. Minnesota missed out on signing Yu Darvish who recently joined the Chicago Cubs. Despite the team having some interest in Darvish they now appear to be interested in adding yet another starter to their talented lineup.

Lance Lynn tonight

8.0 IP

2 hits

1 run

10 strikeouts WOW! ???? pic.twitter.com/OpVExbGX1U — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 24, 2017

Lynn led the St. Louis Cardinals last season with a 3.43 ERA, the best of all starters in their lineup. He also posted an 11-8 record, recorded 153 strikeouts, and had a WHIP of 1.23, all of which make him an attractive pitching addition for Minnesota. He was able to achieve those numbers coming off Tommy John surgery too, but ESPN notes in his fantasy baseball projection on Lynn’s profile page, “he is probably due for regression,” depending on where he signs.

Still, he’d join a Twins’ bullpen that is looking even better than before. Several days ago, Minnesota closed on a deal with right-hander Anibal Sanchez for $2.5 million this season. Sanchez led the American League in ERA back in 2013 and despite more recent injury struggles with the Tigers, he could add depth to the Twins. In all, the team has now added six pitchers to the rotation which also include Fernando Rodney, Addison Reed, and Zach Duke. In addition, they’ll have Erwin Santana back which makes the Twins look even better ahead of the upcoming season.

Lynn on if this is his last start for #STLCards: "It certainly looks that way, but crazier things have happened." pic.twitter.com/AItkBOF6Gn — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 29, 2017

Lance Lynn was previously mentioned in speculation as a possible free agent addition for the New York Yankees. However, these recent MLB rumors seem to show that Minnesota could beat their American League foes to the signing ahead of the next season. Right now, New York leads all teams on the World Series odds to win the championship, but Minnesota is also a strong contender that may be even stronger once opening day arrives.