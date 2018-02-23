Ryan Reynolds Sets An Out-Of-Office Email Response After Purchasing Aviation Gin

This week fans of Ryan Reynolds learned that the actor was branching out from his Hollywood career, after he announced on February 21 that he had purchased the Aviation Gin company. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Reynolds took to social media to share the news, posting on both Twitter and Instagram about his big purchase, while also sharing a picture of himself with his new gin. In honor of his new acquisition, it seems that Ryan Reynolds has already gone so far as to compose his own out-of-office message.

As Jet Set reported, it seems that one of Reynolds’ first acts as the new owner of Aviation Gin, was to craft an out-of-office message “with flair.” In statements made by the actor to media outlets, he explained that after he tasted the gin from Aviation Gin, he fell in love and knew he had to find a way to be a part of the company. As part of his email message for when he is out of the office, it seems that Ryan Reynolds has once more shared the story of what led to him purchasing the company.

If one were to send a message to the actor’s email address with the company, they would receive the new out-of-office message which starts off by thanking people for their interest in the Aviation Gin company. The actor then explains that he is “away from my desk at the moment but will respond the moment they give me a desk.”

After explaining that he is not in at the moment, Ryan Reynolds goes on to share what led to his purchase of the gin company, which includes once more describing the alcohol as being some of the best gin “on the planet.” While Reynolds will be continuing his career as an actor, according to his out-of-office message, his responsibilities with the company will include, “spend[ing] my days being photographed intermittently clinching my jaw muscles while pointing at things and nodding. I’ll drink Aviation Gin. I’ll sit in board meetings, imagining my very own Red Wedding.”

Although Ryan Reynolds was having fun with his new company and the out-of-office message that he set up, he has also made it clear that while he may be the new owner of Aviation Gin, there are still people who know what they are doing who will be running things for him. In fact, Reynolds wrapped up his message by saying that he does not “know whose idea it was to allow me into the gin business, but I can assure you, there are smarter, more reasonable people in charge.”

When it comes to crafting the perfect out-of-office message, it appears that Ryan Reynolds knows exactly what to say. With his usual comedic flair and the same kind of wit that many of his fans have to appreciate from the man behind Deadpool, it seems that Reynolds is planning to keep things interesting, even when it comes to the Aviation Gin company and his new role as owner.