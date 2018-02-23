Adam F. Goldberg finally gets to debut his Eagles tribute episode of February 28th

Though The Goldbergs takes place in the eighties, the success of the Eagles this past season finally gave show creator Adam F. Goldberg the chance to do an Eagles tribute episode. Eagles sportscasters Mike Quick and Merrill Reese will take part in the Eagles episode called “Hail Barry” after the middle Goldberg child who desperately wants to make his school’s football team. While the Eagles have come up in several episodes of The Goldbergs, Adam F. Goldberg has been waiting for years to do a complete Eagles themed episode of The Goldbergs.

The Next Episode Of The Goldbergs Will Focus On The Eagles

Adam F. Goldberg, the creator of The Goldbergs, is known to revisit all of the popular culture touchstones of his eighties childhood and as a native of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, the Eagles were a big part of his life growing up.

But Goldberg, who wasn’t a big sports fan, prefers to focus on his favorite movies and television shows of that era.

“We decided after the Goonies episode that every year we’re going to do one big ‘Adam’s Folly’ episode and straight up homage to an ’80s movie. We’re already batting around which John Hughes [Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, Weird Science, Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, etc.] movie it will be.”

Adam F. Goldberg Creator Of The Goldbergs Says The Eagles Were A Big Part Of His Childhood

Adam F. Goldberg says that watching the Eagles with his dad and brothers was a significant part of his childhood, and so the Eagles Super Bowl victory meant a lot to him and celebrating on The Goldbergs will be special, according to 247 Sports.

“Watching Eagles games with my dad whether at the Vet or in our house was a big part of my childhood. Like Eagles fans everywhere, we waited a long time to see them win the Super Bowl. This episode is my way of celebrating with my father who is no longer with us, and uniting Eagles fans everywhere.”

For the Eagles episode of The Goldbergs, the focus will be on Adam’s brother Barry Goldberg whose goal has always been to join the William Penn Academy High School football team. Barry makes the team, but soon the assistant coach, played by former Eagles wide receiver and current radio color analyst Mike Quick realizes that Barry isn’t up to the task and reprimands him.

“Get off the damn field!”

The real Barry Goldberg and his actual friends who made up the JTP (Jenkintown Posse) back in the eighties make an appearance on the Eagles episode of The Goldbergs, interacting with their fictional counterparts. At the end of the episode, the whole cast of The Goldbergs gathers for an ode to the Eagles.

“At the end of the episode, the cast gathers to do an ‘E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles’ cheer as the screen shows ‘Dedicated to Eagles Fans Everywhere.’ There is even an audio cameo from Queen performing ‘We Are the Champions’ as a salute to the Eagles.”

Adam F. Goldberg Says He Was Excited To Finally Get His Real Brother Barry On The Goldbergs

On Twitter, Adam F. Goldberg recalled a conversation he had with his brother Barry about playing a role on The Goldbergs. Goldberg had asked his brother Barry to be on the show in the past, and he has always declined. But when Barry heard that it would be an Eagles episode, he changed his mind.

Season 1

ME: Please be a cameo on the show?

BARRY: Bro, that will NEVER happen.

SEASON 5

ME: Will you come on the show to play football with the JTP and have Mike Quick be QB and get rings from the @ Eagles GM and President?

BARRY: Dammit, you suck. Yes.