Carrie Underwood Shares First Photo With Husband Mike Fisher In Four Months, No Sign Of Scars

The couple came together to support the End It Movement, but Carrie strategically placed a prop over her face.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have finally appeared together on each other’s Instagram feed after a four-month absence. Fans are rejoicing over the new photo and are already filling up the comment section of the new post.

For the past several months, Carrie has been filling her Instagram feed with videos from fans performing and dancing to her song “The Champion,” which featured Ludacris and was created for the 2018 Super Bowl.

Carrie has also avoided showing herself on Instagram since her horrible accident that took place at her home in November of last year. According to Entertainment Tonight, Carrie fell on the front steps of her home and subsequently broke her wrist. The singer also admitted to needing between 40 and 50 stitches in her face, and fans have still not gotten a glimpse of the scar.

There was no evidence of the scar in the new photo with her husband, but Carrie was holding a large red X over the bottom half of her face to promote the End It Movement. Mike sported a red X painted on his hand which he held in front of his mouth. While only a small portion of Mike’s face was covered, Carrie’s cheeks, upper lip, and chin were all disguised.

Fans were quick to comment on the cover-up and asked the singer to please show them her face.

“Carrie we still love you, no matter what has happened. We support you. Worried that you still don’t show your mouth but nevertheless we still love you,” one loyal fan commented.

“Be proud angel scars are beautiful they show we are survivors,” another added.

There may not even be a massive scar to cover it turns out. Adrienne Gang of Below Deck fame shared a photo she took with Carrie Underwood after her surgeries and told Us Weekly she couldn’t tell that anything had happened to her face.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

Scar speculation aside, the couple is joining other celebrities to bring awareness to the End It Movement, whose goal is to eradicate slavery and trafficking across the world.

“Together, we’re in it to end it! Help us shine a light on modern day slavery,” Carrie captioned the photo.

Mike shared the same photo with the same caption to his Instagram page Friday afternoon. Carrie and her husband joined Kristen Bell, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, and others to bring awareness to the cause.