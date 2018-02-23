NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks’ Richard Sherman & Earl Thomas Trades Are Unlikely, Says Ian Rapoport

The speculation over two of the Seahawks players being traded this offseason has been silenced a bit by Ian Rapoport.

There have been several NFL trade rumors this offseason linked to the Seattle Seahawks, but NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport is saying don’t expect two key defensive players to be dealt. That means cornerback Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas are unlikely to head to new teams. Both players were rumored in trades, but neither appears to be headed to a new team just yet. Here are the latest details on what to expect with the Seattle Seahawks’ roster and their chances of success in the 2018 NFL season.

The NFL Network recently had Ian Rapoport check in to talk about the NFL players that could be traded this offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell was among the first mentioned, but then Rapoport moved on to talking about the “Legion of Boom.” He brought up defensive star Richard Sherman and said he’s still healing from an Achilles injury, which makes him difficult to trade. The Seahawks’ cornerback had two interceptions and defended seven passes in nine games this past season. As far as Earl Thomas goes, Rapoport said it makes more sense for the team to sign him to a new deal rather than trade him. Thomas will be entering his ninth season with the team. Just this past season, he achieved his first Pro Bowl selection.

So far in his career, Thomas has put together good numbers, tallying 449 tackles, 25 interceptions, and two touchdowns. The veteran safety will become a free agent in 2019, which gives the team incentive to work out a new deal. If that’s true, Seattle is also more likely to want to keep Sherman as part of their defensive core, but they’ll be hoping he becomes healthy and returns to his star form. Rapoport added to his comments that the Seattle Seahawks would probably consider a trade for Sherman if there was a nice allotment of draft picks in the package offered to them.

As seen in an NFL Twitter video just a few days after Christmas, former NFL star and current on-air personality Deion Sanders spoke about the “Legion of Boom” being dissolved. Sanders mentioned Kam Chancellor, Sherman, and Thomas still being capable of playing at a high level. He also said he doesn’t believe those three will be playing on the same field together again unless it’s as opponents. Still, Rapoport doesn’t believe two of those players are moving anywhere just yet.

The Seahawks finished the 2017-18 NFL season at 9-7, which was second place behind the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. The team also missed the playoffs despite looking like a potential Wild Card team. As of this report, the Seattle Seahawks are tied with the L.A. Rams and Houston Texans with 18 to 1 odds to win the next SuperBowl, according to Vegas Insider. That trails a number of other teams, including the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles, the runner-up New England Patriots as well as the NFC’s Packers and Vikings.