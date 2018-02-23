Teresa Giudice Reveals Joe Has Lost 60 Lbs. In Prison, Shares Details

Teresa Giudice is speaking out about how Joe has been doing during his time in prison, and it sounds like things are going really well. Us Weekly shared the details and reported that Joe has actually lost a lot of weight during his stint behind bars.

Now that Joe Giudice has so much free time in prison, he has been working out a lot. Of course, he also isn’t getting alcohol while he is there. While at the Bridezillas Museum of Natural Hysteria’s NYC opening on Thursday, February 22, Teresa talked to Us Weekly and let them know how much weight Joe has lost.

Teresa shared that she got to see her husband just last Saturday, and he is already down 45 pounds. He is down to 185 pounds. Fans can’t wait to see what Joe looks like, and Teresa is loving it. She shared that he looks so “hot,” and she is ready for him to come home. Teresa can’t wait to see her husband again.

Another thing that Teresa Giudice shared is that Joe has been taking a lot of business classes while he is in prison. He has to find things to pass the time, and it looks like he has been doing that really well. Teresa shared that she has some stuff going on as well, but she just can’t share exactly what it is yet. Fans can’t wait to hear what she has going on next.

There have been some rumors that Teresa and Joe Giudice’s marriage wasn’t going well, but now she is making it sound like everything is just fine. She has been going and seeing him. Teresa even met with a divorce lawyer but made sure that fans knew she was just a friend and only posted on Instagram to let everyone know about her if they needed a lawyer, not that she is using her.

For now, fans are going to have to wait and see what Joe Giudice looks like when he is ready and able to share again. Hopefully, The Real Housewives of New Jersey will still be around when Joe gets out of prison. Right now, they haven’t confirmed any details about an upcoming season.