Blake Shelton Jokes He ‘Can’t Stand’ Adam Levine, Talks ‘The Voice’ Rivalry With Kelly Clarkson

Blake Shelton is opening up about his rivalries with Adam Levine & Kelly Clarkson ahead of 'The Voice' Season 14 premiere.

Blake Shelton is gearing up for the big premiere of The Voice Season 14 on February 26, and it sounds like the country star has his work cut out for him this time around. Shelton opened up about going head to head with fellow coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys in a new interview, where he joked that he “can’t stand” Adam and has been fighting with Kelly during the already filmed blind audition rounds.

Shelton spoke about the new block feature introduced this season, which allows coaches to block another from getting an artist on their team. Each one can only be used once, and Blake made it pretty clear who he used his on.

“I won’t give away who I used mine on,” Blake teased in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, but gave away who he hit the button for by jokingly adding, “but I can’t stand him.”

But while Shelton didn’t explicitly name Levine as the one he blocked during the blinds; a new sneak peek of the upcoming season shows the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer pressing his new block button during contestant Britton Buchanan’s audition.

However, it’s not just his longstanding rivalry with Adam that’s been causing Blake a few problems this time around.

Both Shelton and Kelly Clarkson spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the new season where they admitted that they weren’t afraid to get competitive during the blind audition stages, which were filmed last year.

“We just went right for the jugular, right off the bat,” Kelly told the site of how neither held back when it came to competing on The Voice.

Blake then joked that their rivalry is so bad that his manager Brandon Blackstock, who just so happened to be Kelly’s husband, hasn’t exactly been showing his support for him now that the former American Idol winner is a coach.

“Give me a break. I don’t even have a manager when she’s on this show,” Shelton then quipped, to which Clarkson joked in response, “I put out!”

The twosome’s friendly rivalry this season has already been put on display in various teasers for Season 14, including one particular preview clip showcasing Kelly ahead of her first round as a coach.

In the clip, it’s pretty clear that the two – who have been friends for more than a decade – will be fierce rivalries this time around as Clarkson playfully mocked Shelton’s accent and then joked about how he thinks she’s so talented that he asked her to be a mentor for his team during The Voice’s second season back in 2011.

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton with Reba McEntire in 2015. Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Blake then poked a whole lot of fun at the “Miss Independent” singer by jokingly grabbing taking a few puffs on an oxygen tank as he sat beside her in the show’s infamous red spinning chairs.

The Voice Season 14 will premiere with a two-hour episode on February 26 on NBC.