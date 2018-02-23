Melania Trump Wears $4,650 Dolce & Gabbana Black And Gold Coat-Dress, Gold Snakeskin Print Shoes, White Nails

First Lady Melania Trump turned to a $4,650 military-style black and gold coat-dress from Dolce & Gabbana to make a fashion statement on Friday.

First Lady Melania Trump made an appearance with President Donald Trump on Friday, February 23, wearing another outfit that garnered attention. Mr. and Mrs. Trump greeted Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, along with his wife, Lucy Turnbull, in the Oval Office. Melania wore the coat-dress by one of her favorite designers, Dolce & Gabbana, for the event.

According to FarFetch, the Dolce & Gabbana military coat worn by Melania is currently low in stock and was originally priced at $4,650, but it is currently 40 percent off and priced at $2,790. The black coat is described as one made of a merino-wool blend, with the military coat having been “carefully constructed in Italy.”

The coat is designed with large lapels and contrasting gold highlights with gold ribbon details on the edges and decorative buttons with a gold tone. The unseen lining contains a leopard print. Varying websites assign different prices to the coat. The Italian-made dry-clean-only coat-dress, as reported by Lyst, was named a Dolce & Gabbana “Women’s Black Military Coat” with an original price of $3,595 but is on sale for $2,157. Along with the wool blend, the coat is also made of polyester, spandex, and elastane. Along with her coat-dress, Melania’s shoes captured the attention of the press.

Melania Trump’s gold shoes were the subject of this photo on Friday. Oliver Contreras-Pool / Getty Images

Melania Trump’s gold shoes were the subject of a close-up photo on Friday, taken by Oliver Contreras. Recent photos of the first lady have often included shots specifically of her shoes since they have been of great public interest.

As seen in the above photo, Melania’s heels look similar to the Manolo Blahnik BB leather pumps spotted on sites like the Fashion Critic. Thus far, the photos of Melania’s shoes do not provide details of the color of the soles, to determine whether or not they contain the signature red bottoms of one of Melania’s other favorite designers, Christian Louboutin.

Additional photos show Melania in the White House with her hands placed on her lap atop her crossed legs. According to the Express, Melania wore her hair in a loose and flowing fashion with minimal jewelry, highlighted by white nails that offered a bold contrast to the strong colors of her outfit.