Roxane Gay offered to write the 'Batgirl' movie after Joss Whedon stepped down, and Warner Bros. is interested.

Batgirl fans may have something to be excited about. Roxane Gay tweeted about picking up the mantle and writing the Batgirl movie. And Warner Bros. shockingly responded. And they’re interested.

As Comicbook notes, Gay tweeted to DC that she could write the Batgirl movie “no prob” right after Joss Whedon stepped down.

And she actually got a response! VP for DC comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Michele Wells tweeted back that Gay should contact her if she was serious about wanting to write the Batgirl movie and even included her email address.

So was Gay serious? “Yes I am serious,” Gay tweeted. “I will email you.”

Whedon signed on to the Batgirl movie last year, but he announced yesterday that he was leaving the movie because he just couldn’t figure out a story for the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there was also a fear that Whedon could face a backlash and intense scrutiny for taking on a movie with such a critical female role. While Whedon gained acclaim from feminists for creating the beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer series 20 years ago, many fans think that a woman should be in charge of Batgirl and that we need more women telling female stories.

Joss Whedon just dropped out of the ‘Batgirl’ movie. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And while Whedon has created feminist work, he has faced backlash too. Fans love Buffy, but Whedon has been criticized for the way he treated some of his other female characters. And back in August, Whedon’s ex-wife Kai Cole blasted Whedon as a “hypocrite preaching feminist ideals” in a blog post for The Wrap.

So many fans were happy to see Whedon leave the project and hoped that this would make room for a woman to write and direct Batgirl. Now they may just get their wish.

And Gay is definitely qualified to write Batgirl. Gay, who wrote the essay collection Bat Feminist and other books, already has plenty of experience both writing for women and writing in the comic book world. Gay and poet Yona Harvey wrote the Black Panther spin-off Black Panther: World of Wakanda, which was about the relationship between two members of the all-female security team the Dora Milaje.