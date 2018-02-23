Huge Group Of Disney Executives Spotted In Epcot Inspecting Imagination And Wonders Of Life Pavilions

It is no surprise that Epcot is undergoing massive changes, but would they really mess with Figment?

Everything has already started for Epcot to become a vastly different park with areas that have entirely new looks and brand new attractions, but just how much is happening? Last year, Disney announced at the D23 Expo that Epcot would receive a massive overhaul to get the park back into its original mindset. Well, it looks like there are a lot more changes possibly happening as a huge group of Disney executives recently toured the park.

Construction has already started on the two brand new attractions coming to Epcot, and they alone are going to change things vastly. Guardians of the Galaxy is being built in Future World where the old Universe of Energy attraction used to be. In World Showcase, the France pavilion is being greatly expanded to include a Ratatouille attraction.

There will be some other changes coming to Epcot over the coming years as well, but not everything has been revealed up to this point. It’s also possible that not all plans are currently known, and that is why all plans, additions, and changes haven’t been announced to the public.

At the D23 Expo last summer, Disney Parks, and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek did say that Epcot would be changing and it looks as if more ideas are being tossed around.

The concept art shown at the D23 Expo gives fans a chance to try and figure out what may happen, but not pinpoint everything exactly. Well, this past week, Chapek and a large group of Disney executives were spotted at Epcot, and their presence may lead to ideas of where changes could happen next.

Pokémon Go has gotten weird. Think I caught a wild Bob Chapek at #Epcot. Taking a real look at Imagination pavilion. pic.twitter.com/3FeN5QmQu6 — Nathan Hartman (@nhartmanonline) February 21, 2018

Chapek is the man in the center of the picture wearing gray slacks and a light-colored shirt. The others are executives and possibly some Imagineers who were all checking out the pavilion where the Journey Into Imagination With Figment ride resides.

While nothing has been said or announced, this attraction has been the subject of many rumors over the last decade with speculation of an overhaul, complete change, or even being torn down. Obviously, nothing has come of those rumors, and it has stayed the same for quite some time.

The Imagination pavilion was not the only building being inspected by Chapek and company.

Gaggle of construction types or just execs in hi-glo heading into wonders of life. Could just be prep for flower and garden. #disney #epcot pic.twitter.com/sqOzVs6lxT — Backside of Magic (@BacksideOfMagic) February 21, 2018

Bob Chapek and the other Disney executives were also checking out the Wonders of Life pavilion which hasn’t housed an attraction in a long time. For many years, it has been the location of festival centers for both the Flower & Garden Festival and Food & Wine Festival at Epcot each year.

According to the conversation in the WDW Magic forums, the Wonders of Life pavilion is not being used as the festival center for Flower & Garden this year. The festival begins on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and it runs through May 28, but there has been no word on where the center will be or if there will be one at all.

A few weeks ago, workers were spotted on top of the Wonders of Life and doing refurbishment on the roof.

There are a lot of changes coming to Walt Disney World in the next few years, and Epcot is going to experience a lot of them. Some of the plans for the overhaul of the park were revealed by Bob Chapek last year at the D23 Expo, but there are many others to come. After seeing the executives in the park this past week, many are wondering what may be in store for Journey Into Imagination With Figment and Wonders of Life as time goes on.