Khloe Kardashian Allegedly ‘Freaking Out’ Ahead Of Baby Delivery, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The star reportedly can't figure out if she should deliver via C-section or not.

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly freaking out ahead of the delivery of her baby, reports Radar Online. The mom to be is supposedly unsure if she wants to have a C-section or delivery her baby naturally. According to insiders, Khloe Kardashian isn’t shying away from the thought of a scheduled C-section, as she’ll be able to avoid labor pains and simply deliver the baby. The down side, however, is that she’ll have to have a scar on her stomach as a witness to the event, and she isn’t necessarily keen on that either.

The mom to be is incredibly anxious about giving birth naturally, however, because of the pain she’ll endure. She was recently at the birth of her niece, Stormi, which may have made her a little bit more anxious about the whole birthing process. However, an insider also claims that Khloe Kardashian hates being pregnant. It is reportedly taking her “back to her fat days,” and she can’t stand feeling this way. However, she is planning to use her pregnancy weight gain to fuel her Revenge Body empire and show fans that anyone can bounce back from pregnancy if they put in the hard work like she did. She’s also thinking of doing a DVD series or subscription service that documents her weight loss post-baby.

With great love… ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:38am PST

Khloe Kardashian is planning on continuing to live with her boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, after the baby arrives. Although he works in Cleveland, Khloe is planning to raise her baby in both Ohio and Los Angeles.

It has not been revealed if Khloe will be having a boy or a girl, though the reality star was recently seen at a “pink” party, which caused many to guess that she is expecting a baby girl. Previously, rumors circulated that she was going to be having a baby boy. Clearly, she hasn’t confirmed or denied any statements or allegations.

The reality star kept mum about her pregnancy for several months, but she later insisted it was only because she was waiting until she was sure the baby was healthy. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, kept her pregnancy silent for the entire duration.