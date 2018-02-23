‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 129: Goku Ultra Instinct Mastered Form Previewed By ‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’ DLC

A new trailer video shows what Goku's Ultra Instinct looks like when he's fighting in his mastered form, but also introduces a new 'Dragon Ball' villain named Fu.

Anime fans waiting to see Goku’s Ultra Instinct mastered and perfected in its final form are getting impatient to watch Dragon Ball Super Episode 129 and 130. Thankfully, fans do not have to wait any longer since photos and video trailers released for a Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC are showing off Son Goku’s new appearance in all its glory!

On Friday, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe started streaming a new video for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Extra Pack 2. The biggest features are more costumes, new Parallel Quests, Super Souls, and eight types of skills, including Ultra Instinct. The game update will also include several new playable characters, including Goku Ultra Instinct, Jiren the Grey, Android 17 (his form in the Dragon Ball Super anime), and a mysterious character named Fu.

In the lore of Dragon Ball, Fu was originally created for Dragon Ball Online. Fu is a demon, the offspring of the villainous artificial demon Mira (the main antagonist of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2) and the evil scientist female demon Towa. Like future Trunks, Fu is a skilled swordsman and has genetically inherited a lot of power from his father, Mira. The appearance of Fu will trigger the events of a new story scenario called Infinite History.

The release date for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Extra Pack 2 in Europe is scheduled for February 28, 2018. However, the Japanese version will launch in only a few days, positioning it right around the release date of Dragon Ball Super 129. That makes sense since the game trailer heavily features Goku’s perfected Ultra Instinct form.

According to previous reports from the Inquisitr, the Ultra Instinct Goku character in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC pack will have a special attack called the Hiken” (Flying Fist). Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku can also automatically dodge attacks with his “Attack Dodge” ability. Ultra Instinct Goku’s ultimate attack will be a silver-colored energy attack called the “Shin Etsu Enbu,” which seems to resemble a one-handed spirit bomb.

The Dragon Ball Super anime has been foreshadowing Goku’s Ultra Instinct ability since the earliest episodes. When Lord Beerus allowed Whis to train Goku and Vegeta, Whis spoke of allowing their bodies to respond instinctively without thinking. While Whis did not directly call it Ultra Instinct, at the time he did note that even Lord Beerus had not mastered the ability.

The Tournament Of Power story arc started with 80 fighters, but now only Goku and Jiren are left standing in the battle arena. Pushed to the edge, Goku awakened Ultra Instinct once again at the end of Episode 128, so it’s very likely that Dragon Ball Super Episode 129 will feature Goku’s mastered Ultra Instinct form by the end of the episode. Unfortunately, that means the anime probably won’t show Goku fighting in this perfected form until Dragon Ball Super Episode 130. It will be interesting to see if silver-haired Goku dispatches Jiren with a one-handed spirit bomb.

Goku’s ultra instinct form in ‘Dragon Ball Super.’ Toei Animation / 'Dragon Ball Super' Anime TV Still

That epic finale, entitled “The One And Only Super-Decisive-Battle!,” will air on March 18, 2018. Dragon Ball Super Episode 131 is called “Goku, Until The Day We Meet Again” and the ending episode for the first season will air on March 25, 2018. Let’s just hope Dragon Ball Super Season 2 does not make fans wait too long!