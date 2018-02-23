Jennifer Lopez Shares Adorable Home Videos To Celebrate Twins Max & Emme’s 10th Birthday

'I am forever in love with those beautiful faces,' Jennifer said of her twins as she shared adorable family videos for their 10th birthday.

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a glimpse into her family life as she celebrated her twins Max and Emme’s birthday on February 22. The singer and actress posted adorable videos on her Instagram page this week to commemorate the twins’ big milestone, sharing a compilation of home videos with her more than 72 million followers.

J.Lo began celebrating with a video dedicated to her son Max, sharing an upload showing some of his sweetest moments over the past 10 years. Set to the song “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars, the incredibly sweet compilation showed Max growing up through a slew of home movies captured by Lopez and her family and friends.

She then told her only son in the caption in part, “you are my heart, my love and my light… you brighten up every day for me with your kindness and caring, your love and awareness.”

“Happy 10th Birthday I know you are getting so big but you will always be my precious coconut,” J.Lo continued, borrowing lyrics from Mars’ 2010 hit.

Lopez then posted another video to her Instagram account, this time dedicated to her daughter, Max’s twin sister, Emme.

Jennifer uploaded an equally sweet caption to praise her daughter, in which she called her “my soul, my inner child personified the most joyful deep and sensitive human being I have ever met.”

“Happy 10th Birthday my marshmallow princess,” the Shades of Blue actress continued.

Lopez signed off the upload with the same message she posted for her son by adorably referring to her as “my precious coconut” with the same Bruno Mars inspired hashtags.

Jennifer then shared yet another clip with her fans on February 22, this time showing off a few of both of her twins — who she an ex-husband Marc Anthony welcomed into the world back in 2010 — best moments with another heartfelt message.

“It’s hard to get my head around the fact that it’s been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever,” J.Lo wrote while giving her followers a look at her life behind closed doors as a mom. “You healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence… you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined… and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces…”

The three videos have already been viewed on Jennifer’s Instagram page a combined over 7.4 million times in less than 24 hours.

Anthony, who Lopez was married to for 10 years before they divorced in 2014, then posted the same video to his Instagram account alongside the same gushing message his former wife added.

The former couple announced their pregnancy back in 2007 in an adorable moment while on stage together in Miami, Florida, over a decade ago.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

According to People, Jennifer and Marc excitedly told the crowd that they would be becoming parents during a show in the sunshine state. J.Lo revealed during the show, “Marc and I are expecting!” before he then kissed her growing belly.

Max and Emme are Lopez’s only children, while Anthony has three children from a previous relationship.

Jennifer is now dating baseball star Alex Rodriguez, and the couple has made no secret of their love since going public with their romance last year.

Lopez even gushed about her man during a performance in Minneapolis ahead of the Super Bowl earlier this month, telling her man from the crowd “I love you!” before performing her latest hit inspired by their romance, titled “Us.”