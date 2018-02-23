Meet The 14 Queens Competing In ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 10

The new contestants for the popular series have been revealed. Here's where to find them on social media.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 3 season may currently be airing, but all the rage currently lies with the upcoming cast of Season 10. The hit VH1 show has become a force in the last several years, rising in popularity and becoming one of the biggest competition shows on television.

After Thursday night’s episode of All Stars 3 concluded, fans were treated to a look at Season 10’s upcoming drag queen contestants. Entertainment Weekly is reporting all episodes in the new season will be 90 minutes long, which was another fun surprise for fans.

It’s also been reported that Untucked will now air on VH1 alongside Drag Race, which made quite the leap from its stint on YouTube. Untucked is considered a docuseries, which details all the behind-the-scenes madness of Drag Race. According to RuPaul, you can’t have one without the other.

Now it’s time to meet the 14 new drag queens who will be competing in Season 10.

Asia O’Hara — Twitter/Instagram: @AsiaOharaLand

Aquaria — Twitter: @aquariaofficial, Instagram: @ageofaquaria

Blair St. Clair — Twitter: @ BlairStClair, Instagram: @blairst.clair

Dusty Ray Bottoms — Twitter: @DustyRayBottoms, Instagram: @dustyray

Eureka O’Hara — Twitter/Instagram: @eurekaohara

Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams — Twitter/Instagram: @kalkarbdashianw

Kameron Michaels —Twitter: @KameronMichaels, Instagram: @kameronmichaels

Mayhem Miller —Twitter/Instagram: @TheOnlyMayhem

Miz Cracker —Twitter/Instagram: @miz_cracker

Monét X Change — Twitter/Instagram: @monetxchange

Monique Heart — Twitter: @IAmMoniqueHeart, Instagram: @kevinandmonique

The Vixen — Twitter/Instagram: @TheVixensworld

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo — Twitter/Instagram: @VanessaVanjie

Yuhua Hamasaki — Twitter: @YuhuaNYC, Instagram: @yuhuahamasaki

While the majority of the queens are new to the Drag Race circuit, one is returning after an injury in Season 9. Eureka O’Hara hurt her leg in a cheerleading competition last season, which marked the first time a queen had to leave for health reasons. Luckily she has been invited back so fans can get a real glimpse of her personality this time around.

In a statement given by RuPaul regarding the new season, the notorious drag queen noted that one of Season 10’s contestants was just 11-years-old when the first season of Drag Race debuted in 2009.

“The fact that we’re still here and still going strong is because of our talented queens. They are the heart and soul of the series. And as they continue to evolve and push the boundaries of drag, so does Drag Race.”

Drag Race began in February 2009 on Logo, a channel many American viewers did not get with their cable plans. Now everyone has access to the groundbreaking show after it moved to VH1 for Season 9 in 2017.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 premieres Thursday, March 22 on VH1.