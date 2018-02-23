Farrah Abraham Allegedly Thinks Kailyn Lowry Should Be Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Reports ‘The Hollywood Gossip’

Allegedly, a small 'but very vocal' group of fans think Kail should be fired as well as Jenelle and David, with Farrah Abraham ate the helm

Fans on the Teen Mom franchise may be aware that there is serious drama going on right now, and allegedly some of the fans, and Farrah Abraham, also want Kailyn Lowry removed from the show says The Hollywood Gossip. Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was recently fired after a transphobic and homophobic rant on Twitter. Farrah Abraham is hoping to sue MTV for $5 million after what she calls a wrongful termination and harassment. And while Kail has been outspoken against Jenelle, some fans, as well as Farrah, are ready to have her leave the show too.

A small group of very outspoken fans have been using social media to appeal the case that Kailyn Lowry should also be fired from the show while they’re at it. Although Kailyn hasn’t necessarily done anything to warrant trouble with the brand, some believe she should be axed from the show, though Hollywood Gossip doesn’t specify why they want the mom-of-three gone from the series. At the helm of the movement to oust Kail is Farrah Abraham, who has allegedly started a petition to have her removed from the series as well.

Farrah Abraham’s petition states that Kail has behaved in ways that are not becoming to the Teen Mom brand. These include allegedly threatening her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and “liking” a post in which a friend referred to Marroquin in a racially derogatory manner.

Whether or not the Teen Mom franchise will continue through this mess of drama is currently unknown. It appears that MTV has cut ties with David Eason effective immediately, but some camera crew are allegedly not comfortable working with Jenelle Evans either. While filming is continuing, it has been stated that MTV itself is unsure if anything being captured at the moment will be used on the network in the future.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry is in talks to star in another reality show of her own with fellow podcaster, Lindsie Chrisley. The show would follow Kail and Lindsie as they manage being single moms and juggling their commitments with their books, podcast and other brands they work with.