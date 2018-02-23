Toya Wright Reveals Baby Reign’s Face After Deleting Post About Robert Rushing

Toya Wright has finally revealed the face of her baby daughter Reign in a cute photo but seemingly deleted an Instagram post about Robert Rushing.

The reality TV star showed off her impressive post-baby physique a few days ago, marking 12 days after giving birth. Toya revealed Reign Rushing’s face to her 5 million followers with a caption that reads “Without Reign, there would be no rainbows.” Reign also has an Instagram account with almost 90,000 followers.

It is unclear why the 34-year-old deleted an Instagram post about her baby daddy Robert Rushing. Toya and Rob have been keeping their relationship private; however, about a week ago she made a statement about their relationship.

Toya shared the now deleted photo on Instagram of Reign wearing a popular onesie with the following message: “Sorry ladies my daddy is definitely taken.” It is unclear why Toya deleted the photo or whether there is trouble in their relationship.

Many of Toya Wright’s fans left comments under the photo of baby Reign giving their thoughts on which parent the adorable baby looks like the most. Reign is laying in a bouquet of flowers with a rainbow background.

Many fans commented that Reign looks like her father Robert Rushing while others suggested that the baby looks like a mixture of both parents.

On Reign Rushing’s Instagram account, a photo shares a sneak peek of her nursery, which was decorated by Toya.

Another update on Reign’s Instagram account suggests that Robert Rushing and Toya are still together; however, he doesn’t appear in the photo. It shows Reign’s first car ride four days after her birth, which also states that Robert is a good driver.

The birth of Reign Rushing is a joyous turn for Ms. Wright, after suffering through some personal tragedies in the last couple of years. The author and businesswoman lost two brothers to gun violence and dealt with some health issues.

Toya was diagnosed with Fibroids, which can cause complications with pregnancy. The author told People that “My uterus is the size of the five-months pregnant woman.”

Toya told the publication that she changed her diet and exercise regimen to deal with the condition. Toya got pregnant with Reign later last year.