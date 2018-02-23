Rubio Trolled By Parkland Survivor: AR-15s Should Be Renamed ‘Marco Rubio’ As They Are ‘So Easy To Buy’

These students mean business.

Parkland shooting survivor Sarah Chadwick almost broke Twitter early Friday morning when she wrote that the AR-15 should be renamed “Marco Rubio” because “they are so easy to buy.”

At the time of writing, the tweet has already been liked more than a 100,000 times.

Chadwick is one of the Parkland shooting student survivors who has openly criticized America’s liberal gun laws in the aftermath of suspect Nikolas Cruz allegedly killing 17 people at her school last week. Her friends and colleagues organized a rally a day after the tragedy where their powerful words against president Trump and pro-gun lawmakers drew millions of eyeballs on them. Almost overnight, these students metamorphosed into gun reform activists taking on the Goliath of NRA and their cohorts.

On Wednesday, they attended a nationally televised town hall meeting in which they asked tough questions from Florida Senator Marco Rubio as well as NRA’s most popular spokesperson, Dana Loesch. The event was considered a huge success for gun reformists who have been trying to amplify the debate surrounding gun violence but fail to find platforms even in the aftermath of America’s numerous shootings.

At one point during the meeting, another Parkland student survivor Cameron Kasky asked Rubio a blunt question.

“Senator Rubio, can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA in the future?”

Rubio tried to deflect from the question by claiming that it was the NRA who bought into Rubio’s agenda and not the other way round. He managed to evade the question of NRA donations to his campaigns, telling Kasky that “people buy into my agenda” and reiterating his commitment to protecting gun rights just as he would safeguard “the right of you and everyone here to be able to go to school and be safe.”

.@MarcoRubio almost got away with his routine. Then he met @cameron_kasky.

For the record, Rubio has an A+ rating from NRA and has received $3,303,355 in donations from the organization over the course of his political career, as reported by the Hill.

But Rubio has also been praised for attending the event and taking some of the questions on board during the town hall meeting. He has pledged to work with Donald Trump for increasing the age limit for buying automatic rifles as well as increasing background checks for people with mental conditions.