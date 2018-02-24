WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins Vs Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar Still In Play At ‘WrestleMania 34,’ Says ‘Cultaholic’

Adam Pacitti of ‘Cultaholic’ believes Seth Rollins has chance to make it a triple-threat showdown at 'WrestleMania 34' with a win at ‘Elimination Chamber’ this Sunday.

Roman Reigns winning this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match to set up another showdown with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 34 is probably the worst kept secret in all of wrestling. In fact, it’s been over a year since rumors of the Big Dog’s coronation as the ultimate slayer to the Beast Incarnate at the granddaddy of them all has swept through the internet, drawing mostly negative reactions from wrestling fans who are simply tired of WWE pushing their “chosen one” down their throats.

So as expected, anti-Roman wrestling smarks are all praying for a big old Vince McMahon swerve this Sunday. The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman is looking like a strong dark horse contender leading up to the Elimination Chamber after wrecking havoc over the past few weeks. Then, there’s Seth Rollins who has recently catapulted himself back to the title picture following his MVP performance in the seven-man gauntlet match this week on RAW.

Rollins had been previously penciled to work with tag-team partner Jason Jordan in what would be an underwhelming program in Mania. However, with Kurt Angle’s son on the shelf with a neck injury, Rollins finally got the green light to live up to his Monday Night Rollins hype. The Kingslayer’s back-to-back pins on Reigns and John Cena was everything a talent could wish for. It was a masterpiece with Rollins wrestling for over an hour, hitting curb stomps on Reigns and countering Cena with his own finisher, the Attitude Adjustment.

Will Rollins’ hot performance be enough to convince WWE creative to add him to the main event of this year’s WrestleMania? Adam Pacitti of pro-wrestling site Cultaholic thinks so. Despite Reigns being the clear-cut favorite, Pacitti bucked the trend and picked Rollins to win the chamber match, setting up a triple-threat match with the two rumored participants.

He pointed out that WWE currently has no WrestleMania program in store for one of their top stars on the roster after the injuries to Dean Ambrose and Jordan, and that particular situation creates the opening for Rollins to slide his way into the WWE Universal Championship picture.

Here’s the full video of Cultaholic’s prediction for the 2018 Elimination Chamber featuring Pacitti and Ross Tweddell.

Pacitti might be just shooting for the moon here, but the idea of adding Rollins to the title card would definitely create some intrigue and more storytelling depth to an already stale match-up between Reigns and Lesnar. Roughly four years ago, Reigns and Lesnar collided in the main event of WrestleMania 31. It was supposed to be Reigns’ introduction as the top man in the WWE, but Rollins stole the spotlight by pulling off what many wrestling pundits consider the greatest Money in the Bank briefcase cash-in in the promotion’s history.

Rollins, who is having a solid run as a babyface, could become an even greater factor on the road to WrestleMania with a heel turn at Elimination Chamber. It’s a long shot scenario but given the low ticket sales heading into the PPV event in Las Vegas, as reported by Sportskeeda, WWE creative needs to pull out all the stops in order to make this year’s wrestling spectacle a must-watch event.