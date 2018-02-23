‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Reveals There Is A Lot Of ‘Closure’ And ‘Resolution’ In The Back 8

Reedus recently promised fans that they'll get a lot of closure before the season finale.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC this weekend to wrap up the second half of Season 8. It’s been a difficult road for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group, but Walking Dead star Norman Reedus recently promised fans that they’ll get a lot of closure and resolution before the season finale.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the biggest storyline to be resolved in Season 8 is the all-out war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). In the mid-season finale, Negan and the Saviors escaped Rick’s assault on their compound, leaving Rick and his crew to seek shelter in a sewer.

Although the war will get worse as the season progresses, it won’t last forever. In fact, Reedus revealed all the fighting will come to an end by the time Season 8 calls it a wrap.

“It’s all resolution. It’s all the tying up of these ends of what’s laid out in front of us in all these different directions. There’s a lot of closure coming in the back eight, which is great.”

Reedus added that some of the loose ends will wrap up exactly how fans expect, while others will be a surprise. The revelations come after executive producer Scott M. Gimple confirmed that Negan’s war would conclude in Season 8.

There’s no telling what twists and turns Gimple has in store for the rest of the season, but fans could see some more departures from the comics, like Carl’s (Chandler Riggs) shocking death. Whether a few more main characters will be killed off is yet to be seen.

As far as Reedus’ Daryl Dixon is concerned, the Walking Dead star revealed that Daryl’s main goal is the safety and security of his friends. Daryl is willing to do whatever it takes to keep his fellow Alexandrians alive, even if that means killing strangers.

While Daryl is loyal to his group, Rick wants to save as many people as possible, which could put them at odds when push comes to shove. It also means that Daryl’s part in the war might get a lot more violent, which Reedus says Daryl is fully equipped to handle.

Of course, another big storyline heading into the second half is Carl’s untimely death. The series left off with a huge reveal that Carl had been bitten by a walker in the stomach.

Fans can expect to say goodbye to Carl when the show returns this weekend in what will be a pretty emotional farewell. Carl’s death will also have a major impact on Rick, who will need to turn his full attention to Negan if he wants to win the war.

TWD returns to wrap up Season 8 Sunday night. The show’s first spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead, is scheduled to premiere Season 4 as soon as The Walking Dead finishes Season 8.