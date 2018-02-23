Bethenny Frankel Criticizes Dorit Kemsley Ditching Teddi: ‘RHOBH’ Star Has Interesting Response

Bethenny Frankel will be making an appearance on the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next week. The ladies are currently in New York City where Bethenny lives, and since she’s close friends with Kyle Richards, it isn’t surprising that she’s taking some time out of her busy schedule to hang out with her. But Bethenny is known for speaking her mind, and Lisa Vanderpump has already said that she can handle Frankel’s sharp tongue. But Dorit Kemsley is new to the cast so she may not be ready for Frankel’s comments. When Bethenny recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live, she criticized Dorit for not showing up on time for drinks with newcomer Teddi Mellencamp.

When Kemsley learned about Bethenny’s comments, she wasn’t too happy about it. Apparently, she felt they had bonded a bit when they met while filming a few scenes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But when Dorit heard her comments, she retracted an offer she had considered putting forward. According to a new Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel probably won’t be getting Kemsley’s help in finding a new husband. Bethenny has revealed that she’s ready to find someone and settle down and Dorit saw her cue to help out.

“I didn’t see [it]. Bethenny and I are fine. I actually met her for the first time on the show, which she makes an appearance next week. She’s fine. I actually told her I was going to find her her husband, that I was a very good matchmaker. So I might rethink that now that I’m hearing this — just saying,” Dorit Kemsley has said about Frankel, according to Bravo.

It sounds like Dorit isn’t too happy about Bethenny criticizing her for not calling Teddi to let her know that she was going to be late. Bethenny told Andy Cohen that despite her busy schedule, she shows up when she has a meeting or an appointment with someone, including drinks with a friend. As seen before on The Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny will call if she’s running late. She respects people’s time as she would want others to respect her time. Maybe Dorit felt that she had made a new friend, but it sounds like Bethenny may not want her help in finding a new man. Their tastes in men are very different, and Bethenny may not want someone, who appears happy and eager to be in the spotlight with The Real Housewives of New York. Dorit’s husband has been accused of wanting his own spot on the show.

Bethenny Frankel remains single, and since she has kept her dating life on the backburner, it’s possible she’s going to keep her dates out of the spotlight.