Bethenny Frankel Slays In Mint-Green Bikini On Miami Beach

'RHONY' star shows off enviable body on beach during Florida vacation.

Bethenny Frankel showcased another stylish bikini during her sunny getaway in Florida. On Thursday, the Real Housewives of New York City star was photographed in a gorgeous two-piece as she spent more time relaxing on Miami Beach. She’s been spotted enjoying time in the area all week and wearing different swimwear that’s been making the news.

As seen in the images posted in a tweet by the Daily Mail, Frankel was in a high-neck halter-style top with a keyhole that tied in the back and behind her neck. She wore sunglasses and the Panama hat she’s been wearing all week with other bikinis and coverups. The look was accessorized with a necklace, small hoop earrings, bracelets, and a watch.

Bethenny was on her cell phone at times. The Skinnygirl founder may have been chatting about work with someone or checking in at home to see how things are going back in New York.

Frankel was photographed earlier this week wearing a multi-colored bikini while frolicking in the waves on sandy Miami Beach. Page Six tweeted the image of the 47-year-old looking great as she flaunted her incredible physique in a snakeskin-printed wrap bikini. It was by Vitamin A and from the label’s 2015 collection. The businesswoman later covered up in a lacy maxi-dress.

Bethenny Frankel, 47, shows off her fabulous figure in mint green bikini during Miami Beach getaway https://t.co/6QhzgqbXVC — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 23, 2018

The bikini Frankel had on prior was a bandeau-style that had yellow, bright pink, and blue trim. The swimwear was from Avaeh for $40.59, but the Daily Mail reported that it was sold out.

It’s unknown where the mint-green bikini the reality star wore on Thursday is from. No details have been provided about that.

As the Inquisitr touched on in a report about Bethenny Frankel’s Miami vacation, she’s also been donning crocheted beachwear in Florida.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Frankel had on a knitted one-piece swimsuit that had a black skirt cover; it was short in the front and long in the back.

“Skinnygirlswim,” she captioned the image.

When it comes to other news about Bethenny Frankel, she’ll appear on the February 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. E! Online reports that Frankel will confront Lisa Vanderpump amid a friendship triangle involving her pal Kyle Richards. She’s always good for drama!