‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Obsessed With Ultrasound Because It’s His Kid – Proposes To Steffy!

'B&B' March action sees big shake-ups as Dollar Bill tries to make Steffy his wife, Eric discovers horrible truth, and things turn violent.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s Soap Digest tease that Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) obsession spins out of control, but there’s a good reason for it. B&B spoilers have hinted for weeks that Dollar Bill is the baby daddy and signs increasingly point to that being true. New spoiler pics from this week’s soap magazines point to another twist as Bill tries to seal the deal with Steffy, and when news of his bedding his daughter-in-law spreads, Bill’s life is at risk.

Eric Devastated By Cheating News

According to B&B spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) accidentally lets it slip that Bill slept with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He’s talking to his mom, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), at the time, along with her hubby, Eric Forrester (John McCook). It’s a devastating blow for Eric, who has a visceral reaction to the revelation. Quinn worries that Eric might have a relapse when Eric collapses in tears and is physically sick over this breach of trust.

Bill Rages At Katie And Wyatt

Other spoilers from the same site for next week promise that Wyatt proposes to Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and she says yes. The duo must deal with Dollar Bill, though, before they can get hitched. When they break the news to him, Bill threatens the pair and has leverage over both. Bill can threaten to take Will from Katie because first she was a drunk and now she’s dating her former step-son. As for Wyatt, Bill threatens the Spencer fortune if he doesn’t dump his former step-mom.

RT if you love seeing Katie happy. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/aCSMcuHZhg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 22, 2018

Wyatt Gets An Ultimatum, Quinn Loses It

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central say that Bill issues an ultimatum, but Wyatt won’t back down. He loves Katie, and she loves him, and they have a deep understanding. After betrayals by their spouses, Katie and Wyatt trust and understand one another. Quinn loses it and comes to confront Bill because his sleazy cheating could cause a medical crisis for Eric and he’s also threatening her son. Quinn rages at Bill, and her anger makes her a candidate for Bill’s attacker when he’s shot soon.

Bill Obsessed With Ultrasound Photo, But Why?

This week, B&B spoilers showed that Bill was overly interested in the news that Steffy is having a daughter and tried to get Wyatt to steal him a copy of the ultrasound. Why would he be so nuts if it was just his granddaughter? The answer is that he wouldn’t. But remember, Dollar Bill has three sons – Wyatt, Liam, and Will, but no daughters. Spoilers have long hinted that Bill changed the paternity test to help Steffy keep Liam, but two big things changed since then.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Liam Rejects Steffy — Bill Wants A Daughter

The first thing that changed is that Liam has made it clear he won’t take back Steffy and can’t forget what she did. Bill was trying to be noble by repairing his son’s marriage, but if there’s no chance for a reunion, that motive is gone. Also, back when Bill allegedly tampered with the test, he didn’t know the baby was a girl. Bill has never had a daughter, and that changes things. With Liam out of the picture and a baby girl on the way, Bill is ready to throw caution to the wind and make Steffy his wife and baby mama.

Bill Proposes, Steffy Unmoved

In this week’s soap magazines, a promo photo for B&B spoilers for the week of March 5 shows Bill down on one knee asking Steffy to marry him while she stares at him, stunned. It doesn’t seem very likely that Steffy will say yes, even if Bill reveals she’s carrying his child instead of Liam’s. Steffy wants Liam and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) coming back to town only heightened Steffy’s interest in Liam. She wants her husband and also doesn’t want Hope to win this competition.

Ridge Rages, Sally Attacks, Bill Shot

With Don Diamont taking a break so he can go on Italy’s Dancing with the Stars, he’ll soon be shot and out of commission for weeks. There are lots of candidates for who will shoot him. Another spoilers pic shows Sally with a gun and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) holding her back, but Sally might be aiming for the model of Skye and not Dollar Bill. Also, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) rages at Bill over Steffy, and he might shoot him.

Who Shoots Bill?

Quinn is volatile and dangerous as well, while other spoilers point to mild-mannered Saul Feinberg (Alex Wyse) shooting Dollar Bill for hurting Sally, whom Saul loves. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) sees the confrontation between Ridge and Bill, and she might shoot Bill to implicate Ridge. There are so many options that this whodunit could last for weeks before Bold exposes the culprit and Don Diamont returns to B&B after he’s done shaking his stuff on DWTS.

Find out when Pierson Fode is back for Courtney Hope’s exit as Sally Spectra, tune into CBS weekdays for new episodes, and check back here often for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.