Pinocchio Village Haus In Magic Kingdom To Soon Start Table-Service Buffet For Dinner

Magic Kingdom could soon get another table-service meal to help break down the late-night crowds.

There has been a lot of uproar lately with the fact that Be Our Guest restaurant in Magic Kingdom is changing to a two-credit table-service meal for dinner, but there will be other options. Many have stated that they may not dine there as often with it needing two credits and the new menu, but Disney is trying to appease those who are upset. A new table-service dinner buffet will begin later this year at Walt Disney World, and it will take place inside Pinocchio Village Haus.

With the changes coming to Be Our Guest in the mid-summer, some guests have already said that they weren’t thrilled with the new dinner menu. Others believe it looks great and can’t wait to try it out, but what about those who want something a bit simpler?

According to WDWNT, a new dinner-style buffet is going to start later this year at Pinocchio Village Haus, and it will give guests another late-day dining option. The restaurant will continue to be quick-service during the daytime operating hours but change over for dinner.

This is the same practice that Be Our Guest uses, as it is quick service for breakfast and lunch before becoming a table service for dinner.

The new dinner will be a buffet-style meal called Geppetto’s Village Haus Buffet, and it will be priced at $22 for each adult and $12 for each child. With those kinds of prices, it isn’t likely that Geppetto, Pinocchio, or Jiminy Cricket will be walking around to make it a character meal.

Danny Cox

The new dinner buffet will have Italian offerings such as chicken parmesan, flatbread pizzas, meatballs, pasta dishes, salads, baked ziti, breadsticks, and pasta alfredo. There will also be desserts such as Italian cakes and cannolis, according to some Fantasyland cast members.

Pinocchio Village Haus is usually open at 11 a.m. each day and serves flatbread pizzas and some pasta dishes during the day. It is not yet known what time it would transfer over to dinner service for the new buffet once it begins, but typical time for other Walt Disney World restaurants is around 4 p.m.

The exact start date for Geppetto’s Village Haus Buffet is not yet known, but reservations are expected to open soon. Until Disney officially announces it, though, anything is possible to change including the food options or even the idea of the new table-service dinner buffet entirely. Magic Kingdom honestly needed a few more table-service options and transforming Pinocchio Village Haus into one for dinner works perfectly.