‘The Winds Of Winter’ Release Date: George R.R. Martin Might Break His Promise Again, A New Fan Theory Emerged

The 'Nightflyers' author has disappointed fans again.

Many fans have been waiting for the official release of The Winds of Winter for almost seven years now. George R.R. Martin previously revealed that the much-awaited sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series might arrive “before 2018 ends or in early 2019.” However, new reports suggest that this might not happen at all.

In July 2017, George R.R. Martin hinted about the launch date of The Winds of Winter through his LiveJournal blog. The 69-year-old New Mexican writer revealed that he has yet to finish the highly anticipated novel, contrary to the previous reports claiming that the book is now ready for publication. The brain behind the Game of Thrones also denied the speculations saying that he stopped working on TWOW.

“I’ve seen some truly weird reports about WOW on the internet of late, by ‘journalists’ who make their stories up out of whole cloth. I don’t know which story is more absurd, the one that says the book is finished and I’ve been sitting on it for some nefarious reason, or the one that says I have no pages. Both ‘reports’ are equally false and equally moronic.”

In the same post, George R.R. Martin also revealed that he was working on another series at the time aside from The Winds of Winter. The New Jersey-born veteran author said he would release a book series called Fire and Blood that would tackle the fake histories of the Targaryen kings. He divulged that the first volume would feature the history of Westeros while the second one would cover the “history from Aegon III up to Robert’s Rebellion.”

George R.R. Martin shared that The Winds of Winter might arrive along with the first installment of Fire and Blood.“Whether WINDS or the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018… and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream…” the Sandkings author wrote. However, recent speculations suggest that the sixth book of the A Song of Ice and Fire series might be released later than the expected date.

Trusted Reviews shared that The Winds of Winter was named as one of New York’s Strand Book Store’s “20 New Books to Look Forward to in the New Year.” The bookshop listed its official release date as Sept. 6, 2018. In other words, the sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series is likely to arrive than what George R.R. Martin has previously divulged.

If we didn’t have the #GameOfThrones TV show we may have perished by now. — SYFY (@SYFY) February 17, 2018

It can be recalled that the Nightflyers previously revealed that he is still “months away” from completing The Winds of Winter. Earlier this month, PlayerOne reported that George R.R. Martin is almost done with the first Fire and Blood book already. The news outlet also shared that TWOW would arrive after the release of F&B‘s first volume.

George R.R. Martin just dropped a major bomb about 'The Winds of Winter' release date https://t.co/ytCVIlpOuD — TIME (@TIME) February 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Express shared that a new fan theory suggests that George R.R. Martin has allocated a whole chapter for Samwell Tarly in The Winds of Winter. A fan claimed that Samwell’s chapter would “contain some huge plot points.” It was even noted that no other details about Samwell have been written since his final chapter in the A Feast for Crows book.

“Firstly, I fully expect Euron [Greyjoy] and his [ironborn longship] Silence to sail into Oldtown, causing battle to ensue. Likely because of this, Sam and the alchemist/faceless man will break into the citadel’s library, and collect whatever that faceless man has been searching for.”

George R.R. Martin has yet to comment on these theories, including the official release date of TWOW. Hence, avid followers of the A Song of Ice and Fire series should take these predictions and rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter!