Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Lifetime Movie Finds Its Kate Middleton

Actress Laura Mitchell will star as the Duchess of Cambridge.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance has cast its Kate Middleton and Prince William. Lifetime made the official announcement that actress Laura Mitchell will play the Duchess of Cambridge, Entertainment Tonight reports. Actor Burgess Abernethy will play Prince William. According to Entertainment Tonight, Laura and Burgess actually popped up in Parisa Fitz-Henley’s Instagram story last week while she was sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the movie. Fitz-Henley stars as Meghan Markle in the film, and she looks disarmingly similar to the former Suits actress.

People Magazine reports that Laura Mitchell was born in Singapore but lives in Canada. Child actors Preston Karwat and Briella Weintraub will play her and William’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. There’s no word yet on whether Kate’s actual third pregnancy will be included in the script.

Lifetime has also cast actress Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth II will be played by Maggie Sullivan.

Fitz-Henley recently posted a snap of her and co-star Murray Fraser, who plays Prince Harry, looking very cozy in bed next to one another. The photo was a juicy hint of what fans can expect when the movie hits screens later this year.

The film will chronicle Harry and Meghan’s relationship from their first blind date to the engagement that stunned the world. ET reports that it will also show their efforts to keep their budding romance secret. It will also address the huge media spotlight the couple has been under since rumors of their relationship were first published in the press. The movie is being filmed in Vancouver, Canada, and will premiere in the spring.

People reports that Abernathy celebrated his 31st birthday on set where, in an Instagram story, he said he was treated like the King of England on the special day.

Lifetime has previously chronicled Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story in a movie that aired shortly before their wedding in the spring of 2011. So, it’s expected that Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will be broadcast not too long before Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.