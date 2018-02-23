Trump’s CPAC Speech Will Cover Pelosi’s ‘Mowing Grass’ Comment And Sanctions On North Korea, Not Russia

President Trump expected to talk to CPAC crowd about Nancy Pelosi wanting grass mowed at U.S.-Mexico border instead of building a wall and cover sanctions against North Korea, not Russia.

Participants at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) await President Donald Trump’s speech on the morning of Friday, February 23 in National Harbor, Maryland. According to a pool report by Alex Leary of the Tampa Bay Times, Trump’s CPAC speech will cover everything from saluting the U.S. flag to standing for the national anthem with hands placed over hearts and more.

President Trump will talk about building a border wall along the southern section of the U.S. between the shared border with Mexico in order to “stop dangerous drugs and criminals.” Trump will also knock Nancy Pelosi’s different plan, which Trump will describe as Pelosi’s suggestion of cutting down grass so illegal immigrants cannot hide in the tall grass and make it into the U.S.

Articles like “Pelosi Proposes ‘Mowing the Grass,’ Fences as Alternative to Border Wall” by Breitbart News have seized on the mowing grass talking point, but as seen in the above video, Pelosi speaks of other options in addition to mowing the grass, including using fencing, technology, and other options.

President Trump’s notes from his prepared speech said that “we all PROUDLY STAND for the National Anthem” before giving kudos to the late Billy Graham. Trump is also expected to speak about his recent listening session with surviving students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, along with other families affected by tragedies and educators.

Parkland survivor Samantha Fuentes, who was shot in both legs, said she’d felt no reassurance during a phone call from Trump: “Talking to the president, I’ve never been so unimpressed by a person in my life. He didn’t make me feel better in the slightest.” https://t.co/x0JmdOj9Gh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 23, 2018

Trump is expected to triple-down on his notions of schools being in danger by being declared gun-free zones and once again push the idea of “well-trained gun-adept teachers and coaches” carrying concealed firearms to protect themselves and students. Trump will speak of doing “what works” and using “commonsense measures” to protect Americans who follow the laws, all the while attempting to keep the same guns away from people who are dangerous to both society and themselves.

Trump will also talk about the “LARGEST-EVER set of new sanctions on the North Korean regime,” not sanctions on Russia.

John Bennett, a White House correspondent with Roll Call, wrote about President Trump leaving the White House at 9:18 a.m. and speaking to reporters before his CPAC speech, answering questions about the NRA and Scot Peterson, the armed school resource officer who stood outside as Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, as reported by the Inquisitr.