Kailyn Lowry Allegedly In Talks For Her Own Spinoff Amidst ‘Teen Mom 2’ Drama, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The reality TV star might be making an exit from the show, just as the show's future hangs in the balance.

The Teen Mom franchise is currently hanging in the balance following the firing of Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, and now it looks like Kailyn Lowry might be getting her own series, reports Radar Online.

Kailyn Lowry and her podcast partner, Lindsie Chrisley, are allegedly in talks for their own show based off of their Coffee Convos series. Previously, it has been reported that Kailyn Lowry wanted her own show entitled Kail and the Chaos, though it is unclear if this show being brought forward will be titled the same way. The premise of the alleged new show is documenting the daily lives if Kail and Lindsie as working mothers with their own podcast.

In addition to Jenelle Evans’ husband being fired from the show, several companies have pulled the plug following the controversy, saying they refuse to advertise until Jenelle is also sacked from the show. Also caught up in controversy is former star, Farrah Abraham, who is looking to receive $5 million from MTV in a wrongful firing lawsuit after she was terminated for continuing to perform in adult films and webcam shows. She is also citing harassment from the network as part of her lawsuit.

Currently the show is still filming, but it is unknown if the footage being captured will actually be used in the future.

Kailyn Lowry has stated that she is happy MTV finally drew the line and fired David Eason on her Twitter account, saying that something should have been done a while ago. Kail says that the incident in which Eason pulled a knife and started stabbing balloons during the filming of a cast special was where she thought they should have drawn the line, but they ultimately decided not to.

Other stars of the show have expressed being happy about David’s termination, especially Jeremy Calvert, Leah Messer’s ex-husband and father to their daughter, Addy.

Recently, Jenelle Evans sent Kailyn Lowry a cease and desist letter, telling her to never speak about her publicly again. However, it appears the letter has had little to no effect on either party’s ability to speak out about one another.