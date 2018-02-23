Hoda Kotb Reportedly Demands More Money For Saving ‘Today’ After Matt Lauer Sex Scandal, Reports ‘Closer’

Just like the fictional Rod Tidwell in "Jerry Maguire," Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie reportedly have a mantra for NBC of "show me the money."

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have been delighting their Today show fans with their broadcasts from the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. But although Hoda and Savannah have taken time to share their enthusiasm for the Olympics on Instagram, there’s a battle occurring behind the Today show’s happy faces, according to Closer magazine.

“[Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are] filling their Instagram feeds with pics of them hanging with gold medalists and trying local foods. But behind the scenes, it’s not all fun and games for the Today co-anchors.”

Kotb and Guthrie reportedly have taken time to compare their net worth to their colleagues, and the two Today co-anchors are allegedly unhappy with their comparatively low financial status, according to a source quoted by the publication.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie Team Up To Bank Big Bucks

The insider revealed that Hoda and Savannah seek to be “team players.” However, after the Today show management fired Matt Lauer due to sexual misconduct allegations, Guthrie and Kotb believe they are the ones responsible for saving Today, according to the source. As a result of their view, Hoda and Savannah “are joining forces to demand a raise,” said the insider.

“[Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie] believe they stepped up and saved the show in the wake of the Matt Lauer sexual misconduct scandal, and they want to be compensated for it.”

Kotb and Guthrie have some significant ammunition on their side. Beloved by fans, Hoda and Savannah succeeded in boosting the Today show ratings after they moved into the co-anchor chairs following Matt Lauer’s exit. Moreover, Guthrie and Kotb have been praised by NBC News Chairman Andy Lack in public.

While Savannah and Hoda appreciate the support from fans and praise from Andy, they ultimately feel that it’s all about the money. And just like the fictional Rod Tidwell in Jerry Maguire, the two reportedly have a mantra of “show me the money.”

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie Earn Less Than Matt Lauer And Megyn Kelly

Matt Lauer reportedly was banking $25 million each year, while Hoda’s and Savannah’s colleague Megyn Kelly succeeded in signing a $23 million deal with NBC deal annually. In contrast, Guthrie and Kotb each earn $7 million per year. Although their paychecks are impressive, Savannah and Hoda reportedly are disappointed when they compare their income to Matt and Megyn, said the insider.

“[Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb] feel there is a woeful pay disparity. Being congratulated for handling the big job is fine, but they expect NBC… to put their money where their mouth is.”

Although Guthrie and Kotb do not plan on asking for excessive amounts of money, the Today co-anchors do feel as if the time is right to head to the bargaining table and seek a significant raise, according to the source.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie reportedly are demanding raises. Charles Sykes / Invision/AP Images

Savannah and Hoda reportedly are particularly unhappy when they compare their income to Megyn Kelly’s, according to the source. Guthrie and Kotb are “earning less combined than Megyn makes on her own,” pointed out the publication.

Even before the report about the earnings, rumors of a feud involving Megyn Kelly, Hoda Kotb, and Savannah Guthrie have soared, as the Inquisitr reported. The women allegedly are even exchanging “mean girl” jabs on air.

Ultimately, the insider revealed that Guthrie and Kotb feel as if they are “being treated like heroes” at Today. Because of that treatment, the two are hopeful that they will “be paid as such.”