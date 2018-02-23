Milwaukee Brewers Rumors: Ryan Braun Could Play Some Second Base, According To Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Intriguing Milwaukee Brewers rumors indicate Ryan Braun could be playing infield during the 2018 MLB season.

Milwaukee Brewers rumors present an interesting story about All-Star outfielder Ryan Braun. The Brewers may have Braun play some infield during the 2018 MLB season to help deal with the outfield depth the team now has in place. A report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states that Braun is going to play first base and that he could see some time at second base as well. This would allow the team to take advantage of its strengths on offense.

With the additions of Christian Yelich through a trade with the Miami Marlins and Lorenzo Cain through free agency, the Brewers made huge strides to be better in 2018. The Brewers also still have Domingo Santana in the outfield and Brett Phillips waiting to be promoted from the minor leagues. That likely makes Braun the odd man out when it comes to the day-to-day outfield assignments. If he can prove capable at two infield positions during Spring Training, the Brewers will be better for it.

Braun has ordered new gloves to work with, as he has spent most of his career in right field. He likely won’t see that position again with the Brewers.

“I don’t know if this is R-rated, but in the outfield, not too many guys wear a (protective) cup. So, I haven’t worn a cup in over 10 years. I’ll have to get one of those before I get super comfortable taking ground balls again.”

These Milwaukee Brewers rumors are all contingent on whether Ryan Braun can actually play well (defensively) in the infield. He could be used as a platoon option with Eric Thames at first base, but only if he can prove himself capable during Spring Training. A third baseman when he entered the league with the Brewers, Braun will try to prove that he won’t be a liability to the team.

Braun is still valuable at the plate, posting 17 home runs, 28 doubles, 52 RBIs, and 58 runs scored in limited action last year. He is healthy now but with so much depth on the roster, Brewers manager Craig Counsell has the luxury of resting him more often as well. As Spring Training gets started, this is a very interesting storyline for Milwaukee Brewers fans and fantasy baseball owners, especially if Ryan Braun does end up playing some second base.