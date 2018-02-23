LeBron James Quit On Miami Heat In 2011 NBA Finals, Says Eddie House

Former teammate thinks Michael Jordan, not LeBron, is the GOAT.

Retired NBA player Eddie House made some controversial accusations against LeBron James when asked if his former Miami Heat teammate is the greatest player of all time. There’s an ongoing debate if LeBron has caught up with Michael Jordan and is now considered the GOAT but for House, there is no question that Air Jordan is the best NBA player ever simply because he never quit on his teammates unlike King James.

House, a 13-year veteran who called it a career after the 2010-2011 NBA season, was a guest on the Wednesday episode of Undisputed, a sports talk show from Fox Sports hosted by Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Joy Taylor. During the show, House accused LeBron James of quitting on their team during the 2011 NBA Finals, reported NESN.

“I can’t get over the fact he didn’t show up in Dallas,” House said of James. “Not only because I was on the team, but the fact he was the best player and everybody was dependent on him to show up and do what he does.”

“[LeBron] was M.I.A. He had a bad series. No, a bad series. Jordan never had that.”

House and James were teammates on the 2010-2011 Heat team, which reached the NBA Finals but lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games. LeBron averaged a measly 17.8 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in their series against the Mavericks. He only produced eight points in their Game 4 loss, one of the rare times James failed to score in double digits in his career.

House believes LeBron quitting on the team and paving the way for the Mavericks to claim their first ever title is the main reason why James cannot topple Jordan as the GOAT.

“You going to say somebody who quit in the Finals, at the end of everything, when all the marbles are on the table, that he’s the greatest of all time? I can’t buy it. I can’t buy it for that reason right there,” House said.

House even used James Harden of the Houston Rockets as a point of comparison. House likened the situation back then to how Harden was scrutinized for having a bad series against the San Antonio Spurs last season. He said people started saying Harden was not good enough because he basically disappeared during the series.

House was initially asked by the hosts if LeBron could pass Michael Jordan if he wins an NBA championship this year.

“Knock it off,” House answered suggesting James and the Cavaliers will not win the title this season.

House pointed out that LeBron is indeed one of the greatest players to play in the NBA but the debate between who between him and Jordan is better is a no-brainer for the former Pacific 10 Player of the Year.

“[I’m] not taking away from LeBron’s greatness. As great as he is, and, for this era, could have played in any era and still been great,” House said.

“But we talking about Michael Jordan. Whenever you have all of your peers – you have your peers, they play with you, you have the greats, and then the future greats, all saying Jordan is the best. I mean, that’s – it’s not even an argument.”

House also said other NBA greats such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell know Jordan is the best basketball player ever.