Houston Astros: Carlos Gonzalez Linked To Team In Free Agency

Could Carlos Gonzalez give the Houston Astros even more depth in the 2018 MLB season?

The Houston Astros are looking at free-agent outfielder Carlos Gonzalez. After playing with the Colorado Rockies for most of his MLB career, Gonzalez is a free agent who can now sign with any team. One team that has shown interest is the Astros, according to a report by baseball analyst Jon Heyman. He states that the Astros have already been in contact with Gonzalez, possibly seeing him as an option to add depth for the 2018 MLB season.

Last year was a down season for Gonzalez, as he battled injuries and struggled at the plate for the Rockies. He finished with just 14 home runs and 57 RBIs over 534 plate appearances. It was a huge drop from the 25 homers and 100 RBIs he had the previous season and not even close to the 40 homers and 97 RBIs he had in 2015. His 162-game averages should create some interest soon, including 29 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 98 runs scored. He also has a career batting average of 0.288 to his credit.

Carlos Gonzalez’s contract paid him $20 million in 2017, which could be why he remains unsigned. Teams are possibly worried about the dip in his numbers and it’s also possible that his agent is looking for a deal in that same ballpark. As free agency continues, it may become the case that he is willing to sign a one-year prove-it deal. This is where the Houston Astros rumors come into play.

With Carlos Beltran now retired, the Astros do have a roster slot that Gonzalez could take. He could then see time in the outfield or as the designated hitter, giving the team more power in the middle of the lineup. At the same time, the franchise likely doesn’t see a need to overspend in free agency. If Gonzalez becomes more affordable than his last contract would indicate, he could be a huge weapon for the Astros.

While other teams, like the Chicago White Sox, could guarantee more playing time, the Houston Astros are a contending team that could promise a pennant race. The Astros are the defending World Series champions and are expected to contend with largely the same roster that won the American League West just a season ago. No team can ever have enough depth and having Carlos Gonzalez could certainly give the Astros’ roster a boost.