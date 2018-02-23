Fans Go Crazy Over Kelly Ripa’s Latest Instagram Throwback Post From Her ‘All My Children’ Days

The Queen of Throwbacks strikes again!

If there’s one thing that Live With Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa likes to do, its post throwback pictures on her Instagram account.

This year, Ripa has posted countless throwback photos on the social media platform with her latest coming earlier this week. As the Inquisitr reported, Ripa shared a throwback photo of herself, her son Joaquin, and former POTUS and FLOTUS Barack and Michelle Obama on Presidents’ Day.

But many fans were angry about the photo, sparking outrage. While some fans commented that they missed the Obamas in the White House and applauded the 47-year-old for choosing to post that particular picture, a handful of other fans thought that Ripa was disrespectful for not posting a picture of current President Donald Trump.

But today, Ripa gave many fans something to cheer about by posting a throwback picture from her days on the hit soap opera All My Children. In the photo, which Kelly says is from 1998ish, Kelly’s character, Hayley, can be seen standing alongside her real-life and on-screen husband Mark Consuelos, aka Mateo, on their TV wedding day.

Ripa is wearing a wedding dress, with her hair half up complete with a jeweled veil, while Consuelos is looking dapper in a black tuxedo. In real life, People reports that Ripa and Consuelos actually tied the knot two years earlier in 1996 when they eloped in Las Vegas.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that both Ripa’s fans and fans of All My Children loved her most recent post as it gained over 85,000 likes as well as 1,600 comments within five hours of being posted. Some fans commented on the couple in real life while others couldn’t help but feel nostalgic over Kelly’s days on the hit soap.

“I miss All My Children! Love you both!”

“OMG. I loved Haley and Mateo,” another commented.

According to her IMDb page, Ripa played the role of Hayley Vaughan on All My Children from 1990 to 2001. She also appeared in two more episodes of the show in 2010. On the flip side, Consuelos’ IMDb page reveals that the actor starred on the show from 1995-2001 while also appearing in two episodes in 2010.

Currently, Kelly can be seen weekdays on Live With Kelly and Ryan and Consuelos can be seen on CW’s hit show Riverdale.