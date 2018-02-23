Demi Lovato Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Instagram Post Promoting Upcoming Tour

Demi is giving her fans a little something to talk about.

As of late, singer Demi Lovato has been posting a ton of body confident photos on her highly popular Instagram account.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the 25-year-old posted a photo of her “thick” thighs, explaining to fans that she was done with dieting. But just hours after posting the picture, Lovato took it down, with many fans speculating that it could have been due to negative comments.

But today, Demi is delighting fans once again with another gorgeous and sexy picture. In her latest Instagram post, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer is posing against a dark background while wearing a tight denim shirt. With both of her hands on each side of the shirt, the singer is pulling open the middle of the top to expose cleavage.

Also visible in the photo are the tattoos on Lovato’s hands, one of a lion and the other of a flock of birds flying. The singer is wearing her hair down with subtle purple eyeshadow as well as glossy lipstick.

Clearly, Demi’s fans enjoyed her latest picture as it has already gained over 1 million likes as well as over 9,000 comments in just four hours of being posted. While many fans commented that they are excited to go and see Lovato on her upcoming tour, countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful she looks.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 22, 2018 at 2:54pm PST

“My queen! You are gorgeous!”

“OMG, Demi you are stunning,” another fan chimed in.

Earlier today, Demi posted another photo of herself viewing a clothing rack full of pieces from her Fabletics collection with Kate Hudson, telling fans that she just couldn’t decide what to wear. That photo also gained a lot of attention with over 890,000 likes as well as 4,000 plus comments.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 22, 2018 at 11:18am PST

For the past few weeks, Demi has been teasing fans about her upcoming tour with DJ Khaled and Kehlani by posting countless photos of herself.

According to her website, the tour kicks off next week in San Diego at the Viejas Arena. The U.S. leg of the tour will end on March 31 in Tampa, Florida, but after that, Demi will be touring in both South America and Europe.

The tour officially ends on June 27 in Bologna, Italy.