Roman Reigns Finally Addresses Brock Lesnar ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match Rumors

The rumored main event of 'WrestleMania 34' is Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns is set to face six other WWE superstars in an Elimination Chamber Match this Sunday. If Reigns wins the match, he has the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. It has been rumored for quite some time now that Reigns vs. Lesnar has been the plan ever since last year, and Reigns finally addressed the rumor.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Reigns was asked about his unfinished business with Lesnar that dates back to WrestleMania 31. “The Big Dog” unsuccessfully challenged “The Beast” for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the match.

Reigns noted that he is very interested in facing Lesnar one more time and he wants to get the job done this time. He also revealed that he enjoyed his match against Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 and he is prepared to visit Suplex City once again to win the WWE Universal Championship.

“Yeah, we definitely have that. I think what puts validity behind this whole situation is we had a barnburner of a match. It’s one of my favorites that I’ve ever…Well, let me take that back. It’s not my favorite, because it didn’t feel good. But going back and seeing it and the outcome and the story and the reaction and just the rollercoaster ride that the crowd took with us, it was one of my finer days at work. There’s always gonna be that animosity to wanna finish the job.”

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns during a confrontation on ‘Monday Night Raw.’ WWE

Roman Reigns also commented on Seth Rollins interrupting the match and how he wants none of that the next time he faces Brock Lesnar. As recapped by WWE, Reigns and Rollins faced off this past Monday on Raw in a Gauntlet Match. Rollins pinned Reigns, who is hoping to come out of the Elimination Chamber as the No. 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship.

Besides Rollins, Reigns has to overcome top WWE superstars such as John Cena, The Miz, Finn Balor, Elias, and the very popular Braun Strowman. Reigns has history with almost all the superstars involved and it is expected to be a very exciting match.

Other topics discussed by Reigns during the CBS Sports interview include African-American and minority wrestlers in the WWE, the Elimination Chamber Match, the Gauntlet Match against Rollins, and WrestleMania 34. He also called Rollins a main-event guy during the interview and praised his Shield brother.

With the emergence of Seth Rollins last Monday on Raw, there is some talk of Rollins possibly being added in the WWE Universal Title Match at WrestleMania 34, per Cageside Seats. Nevertheless, the WWE Universe has several days left to find out about it at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.