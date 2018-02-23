WWE News: If The Undertaker Wrestles At ‘WrestleMania 34,’ He May Not Be Allowed To Use The Tombstone

If The Undertaker ends up wrestling in New Orleans, his iconic finishing maneuver may not be part of the match.

There have been countless rumors regarding the Undertaker and a return to WWE ever since he supposedly retired after his loss at WrestleMania 33 last year. Even though the rumors of him starting a program with John Cena for this year’s big even are still circulating, nothing has come from them yet. If he does make a comeback and have a match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, his iconic Tombstone piledriver is something he may not even be able to use.

Right now, there is absolutely nothing known or confirmed regarding the Undertaker ever having another match in WWE or any wrestling ring. Wrestling Inc. reported that Michelle McCool recently posted a video of her husband working out and getting in shape, but fans still don’t know if it is for a return.

Now, if the Undertaker has a match in New Orleans, there is a very good possibility that he would not be able to use the Tombstone. Post Wrestling recently spoke with Russell Naquin of the Louisiana Boxing & Wrestling Commission, and he had a number of interesting things to say about WWE’s big pay-per-view in April.

One of the things is that blood will be strictly prohibited from WrestleMania 34 and other events, such as NXT Takeover, but that is not uncommon as WWE banned it long ago. The other thing that is banned is a particular move: the piledriver.

Naquin stated that blood and piledrivers are prohibited at wrestling events throughout the entire state of Louisiana. The reason for the ban on piledrivers is that there had been “an injury to a performer several years ago.” Naquin didn’t give specifics, or state exactly when it happened, but nothing more really needed to be said.

It’s possible, though, that it happened within the last four years as the Undertaker did perform a Tombstone piledriver on Brock Lesnar during their match at WrestleMania XXX. Of course, if you go back and look at one of the Tombstones, it wasn’t even very close to connecting with Lesnar’s head.

WWE banned piledrivers years ago and it was due to the growing problem with concussions in professional wrestling. A couple of superstars, such as the Undertaker and Kane, continued to use the Tombstone, but they were professional veterans who knew how to do it safely and sparingly.

The Tombstone is a huge move in the arsenal of the Undertaker and him not being able to use it at all would be a huge problem. Not all fans are aware of the limitations put on wrestling promotions and they would certainly wonder why he wasn’t using it to try and defeat his opponent.

Of course, this could all be for nothing if the rumors aren’t true and he doesn’t end up coming back to face John Cena. If he does have a match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, though, it will be interesting to see how WWE gets past the no piledrivers rule. Not having blood in a match is something they’ve done for a long time, but the loss of the Tombstone could have a huge effect on the whole thing.