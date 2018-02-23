Minneapolis Father Who Raped And Chained Twin Daughters With Mental Disabilities Gets Arrested

The heartless man allegedly impregnated one of his twin daughters twice after raping and torturing them for at least 10 years, 'Star Tribune' reported.

A 51-year-old man from Minneapolis is now facing multiple charges after allegedly raping, starving, and beating his mentally disabled twin daughters at their home for at least 10 years.

The suspect, identified as Jerry Lee Curry, has been charged with 10 counts of felony charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault, criminal abuse of a vulnerable adult, and child endangerment.

Authorities revealed that Curry has been keeping his two 20-year-old daughters chained in the house where he beat them with bats and paddles, and sexually assaulting them. Apparently, one of the twins was impregnated twice by the suspect.

In a protective order issued against the suspect, it has been confirmed that he fathered two children by one of the twins — one was born in June 2014, while the other in October 2017.

According to Star Tribune, police began investigating Curry last year after one his twin daughters ran away and told the Salvation Army shelter about the abuse. Following an examination, human services removed the other twin from their Minneapolis home, as well as their 10-year-old sibling.

Authorities confirmed that both twins have diminished mental and behavioral capacity, making them incapable of living independently.

In June, the twins gave a detailed account of Curry’s abuse. One of the girls claimed that the abuse began when he learned that she was “sexually active” and that they were starting to eat too much.

She added that her father repeatedly put a dog chain tightly around her ankles and attached to his bedroom door to “prevent her from seeing men” and deny her food.

“He forced me to have sex, [and] he has done this to me every day since I was [in my] early teens or so. He did this to my twin sister also.”

Meanwhile, a psychologist examined the twins and determined that one of them is at a “mild to moderate” level of intellectual disability while the other one is more severe and behaves like a 6-year-old child.

Child safety experts also revealed that their injuries were considered “clinically diagnostic of torture.” According to Huffington Post, one of the twins incurred injuries including a “largely detached” left ear, scars on her forehead, scalp, and back — all from Curry’s torture using a bat and paddle. She also suffered from a chronic limp after being chained around her ankles tightly for a long period of time.

Minneapolis Police Department records revealed that officers were called to Curry’s residence multiple times since 2011 for reports including missing people, domestic abuse, and welfare checks.

Currently, his was set at $750,000.