Kylie Jenner Reveals New Cosmetics Collection Inspired By Daughter Stormi

The new Weather Collection features nine new products for lips, eyes, and face.

Well, that didn’t take long. Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner announced her newest collection to her Kylie Cosmetics line which was inspired by her daughter Stormi Webster. The new Weather Collection features nine new products which will launch later this month.

Kylie featured all of the new products on her Instagram story Thursday afternoon which are all weather- and cosmic-themed.

Before debuting all the new products, Kylie spoke about the upcoming collection (via Us Weekly) with her followers. According to the reality star, she had been working on this new collection her entire pregnancy. When she decided on the name Stormi for her baby girl, she wanted to put the extra work into the line and added there were lots of fun details within the new products.

The new collection boasts three new matte lipsticks called Nova, Nightfall, and Cosmic. Nightfall is a jet black lipstick, while Nova and Cosmic fall into the nude and pink categories. Separate from the matte lipsticks is the new Flash Glitter Gloss, which is described as “ultra-pigmented” and is extremely reflective once applied.

Two new eyeshadow palettes also make up the Weather Collection. Eye of the Storm and Calm Before the Storm each feature 10 new eyeshadow colors, half of which are glitter pigments.

New in the eye makeup department for Kylie Cosmetics is Glitter Eyes Eyeshadow Duos. The two new products, which each contain two eyeshadows, look like they might be lip glosses, but it’s just the opposite. The four new glittery colors are Destiny, Violet Moon, Twinkle Twinkle, and Superstar.

It wouldn’t be a new Kylie Cosmetics product launch without some highlighter which was the last product Kylie debuted on her Instagram page. The new Lightning Bolt Ultra Glow is a standalone highlighter and not a part of a palette set like others in the cosmetics arsenal.

Kylie did not debut any new lip-kits, which was the original product that launched Kylie Cosmetics into the juggernaut that it is today.

The 20-year-old trials every new item in the Weather Collection on her Instagram story so fans can get an in-depth look at the new products. Each new item also has its own Instagram post on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page with details about each product.

All the products in the Stormi-inspired Weather Collection will be available for purchase on February 28 on KylieCosmetics.com. Information on price point was not revealed in the launch announcement.