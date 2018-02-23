‘This Is Us’: Get A Sneak Peek At Kate And Toby’s Bachelor And Bachelorette Parties In ‘Vegas, Baby’

This Is Us viewers are all cried out. After two tear-filled episodes about Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) painfully early death, now it’s time to party. And what better place to do it than Las Vegas. When This Is Us returns with new episodes on February 27, the present day Pearsons will be celebrating Kate’s upcoming wedding and the flashback-era family will be celebrating Jack and Rebecca’s anniversary. Two weddings are a whole lot better than a funeral, right?

While Kate and Toby’s wedding date hasn’t been set, This Is Us showrunner Dan Fogelman hinted that it could come soon, in an interview with Glamour.

“We have a lot of Kate and Toby wedding stuff building that is a big high point for the rest of our season,” the This Is Us creator said. “We have the bachelor party, bachelorette party, [the] wedding, so we have a lot of stuff like that headed our way.”

NBC has just released a slew of new photos from the upcoming This Is Us episode “Vegas, Baby,” and the bulk of the snaps show Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) and her fiancé, Toby (Chris Sullivan), in Las Vegas for their bachelor and bachelorette parties. Kate appears to have invited her girls from her weight loss support group (including new bestie Madison, played by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman’s real-life wife, Caitlin Thompson), as well as her sister-in-law, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), who enjoys a wild limo ride through the streets of Sin City.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

The promo for the “Vegas, Baby” episode shows Kate and her squad hitting up the Magic Mike Live Show in Vegas. But first, a toast to the bride!

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Meanwhile, Toby and his posse paint the town red in their flashy threads. Toby’s night on the town also includes brews with his boys and some serious cigar smoking.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Of course, the best photo of the night could be this quiet one: Toby with his future brothers-in-law, Kevin and Randall (Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown), as they stare in awe at the Vegas nightlife.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

After a three-week hiatus, This Is Us fans are thirsty for a new episode — especially one that doesn’t require a stockpile of tissues. Luckily, when it comes to This Is Us, what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas.

You can see the promo for the This Is Us episode “Vegas, Baby” below.

The This Is Us “Vegas, Baby” episode airs Tuesday, February 27, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.