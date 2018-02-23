Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce From Duane Martin After 27 Years Together

The actress has asked for privacy at this time.

Another Hollywood couple is calling it quits.

People confirms that actor Tisha Campbell-Martin has filed for divorce from her husband Duane after more than 20 years of marriage. Details surrounding the separation weren’t made clear, but Campbell did release a statement on social media asking for privacy at this time.

“After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce,” the 49-year-old shared on social media. “It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family. [Duane] said it best this [morning]: We are family forever.”

Tisha, who most will recognize from her role on Martin, a ’90s sitcom featuring comedian Martin Lawrence, began dating Duane in the 1990s. The two wed in 1996 and are the parents of two sons, Ezekiel, 8, and Xen, 16.

While on Martin, several on-screen tiffs led to Campbell filming scenes separately from Lawrence during the final season. Just recently, Campbell reunited with Lawrence and fellow Martin star Tichina Arnold, which led TMZ to believe that the series may be getting rebooted. When asked for comment, a playful Tisha responded, “We ain’t telling y’all s**t.”

'Martin' Star Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce from Husband Duane https://t.co/AxyuonzLFq via @TMZ — peter5150 (@peter5150) February 23, 2018

Interestingly, things haven’t always gone smoothly for the couple. In 2016, the pair filed for bankruptcy to the tune of $15 million, according to Rolling Out. Following the announcement, Tisha took to social media once again to dispel any major problems.

“My hubby and I invested in real estate, got involved with some loans before the bank caused the market to crash. Obviously couldn’t agree to a settlement with the banks, so we filed to reorganize, that’s all,” she tweeted.

Over the past few years, Tisha has tried to reignite a singing career and has released several singles including “Steel Here,” “Lazy B***h (This Ain’t Gina),” and her most recent, “Don’t Wanna Be Alone.” Martin, on the other hand, was last seen in the rebooted version of The Odd Couple and The New Edition Story.

No further details regarding the divorce between Tisha and Duane have been reported. Representatives for Duane Martin have yet to comment on the divorce.