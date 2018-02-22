WWE News: Paul Heyman Says Brock Lesnar Ready To Return To UFC

Heyman also talked about whether time away from the UFC will hurt Lesnar.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar last fought in the UFC when he beat Mark Hunt, while still under contract with the WWE. The UFC scratched that win from Lesnar’s record because Brock failed two different drug tests before the fight and the results surfaced after the fact. Because of the drug violations, Lesnar picked up a one-year suspension from MMA fighting but went back to kicking butt in the WWE instead. Lesnar next defends his WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 against the winner of this weekend’s Elimination Chamber main event, likely Roman Reigns. However, there is a chance Lesnar could leave the WWE this summer and Paul Heyman told TMZ that Brock is ready for a UFC return.

Is Brock Lesnar Ready For The UFC?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dana White had also hinted that Brock Lesnar might return to the UFC and he is interested as well. When TMZ caught up with Paul Heyman at an airport, the advocate of Lesnar in the WWE said that Lesnar would do what he wants to do and if he wants to return to the UFC, he is ready to make that move.

When asked about the conditioning of Brock Lesnar after so much time off, Paul Heyman said that Lesnar is in better condition than most MMA fighters competing full-time in the UFC. Heyman said in the TMZ video that Lesnar has allowed his body to heal while other fighters are wearing their bodies down in training camps, making Brock healthier right now than all the UFC competition.

As Paul Heyman said, Brock Lesnar is “always ready” to make the jump to the UFC. To finish the comments, Heyman said that if Lesnar wants to fight in the UFC, he will and if he wants to wrestle in the WWE, he will. As Heyman pointed out in a later tweet, “Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do.”

John Palmer / AP Images

Brock Lesnar And His Future In The WWE

Right now, there is only one match left booked for Brock Lesnar in the WWE, and that is WrestleMania 34. As previously reported, the table was set for Lesnar to battle Roman Reigns last year the night after WrestleMania 33 when Paul Heyman himself said that the next big match needs to be the two men who beat Undertaker at the most significant WWE event of the year.

It is also interesting to note that the SummerSlam tickets are arriving for people who purchased them early and one person posted a look at their ticket on Twitter. The tickets show the most prominent names competing at the show, and includes people like Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns. However, Brock Lesnar is not on the ticket, causing many people to believe that he is on his way out of the WWE when his contract expires after WrestleMania 34.